Pictures | Fri Nov 3, 2017 | 7:55pm GMT

Alabama nights

A player reaches for a ball as the sun sets before kickoff as Thompson High School travels to take on Spain Park High School in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A friend embraces newly-crowned Spain Park homecoming queen Lupita Contreras at halftime as Thompson High School travels to take on Spain Park High School in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thompson High School football players kneel in prayer before kickoff as they travel to take on Spain Park High School in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The lights from the nearby high school stadium glow in the sky over a neighborhood as top-ranked Thompson High School travels to take on Spain Park High School in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Race fans wearing U.S. flag-themed shorts, and one sporting a Donald Trump t-shirt reading "Deal with It" walk under the stands on race day for NASCAR's Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Cub Scouts lead the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. flag on race day for NASCAR's Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Competitors race past the U.S. flag in turn four on race day for NASCAR's Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A Donald Trump supporter also shows his love for the #11 car, driven by Denny Hamlin, on race day for NASCAR's Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A race fan, wearing a homemade "Drunk Lives Matter" t-shirt reaches for a beer from his cooler in the RV and camping section on race day for NASCAR's Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A group of race fans from Georgia and Florida enjoy a quiet morning drinking beer on a ridge in the camping and RV section across from the track on race day for NASCAR's Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A group of race fans enjoy the view from the top of their RV on a quiet morning on a ridge in the camping and RV section across from the track on race day for NASCAR's Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A race fan sports a U.S. flag-themed tattoo on race day for NASCAR's Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A group of young race fans from Atlanta play a drinking game next to their U.S. flag and eagle themed inflatable house in the camping and RV section on race day for NASCAR's Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A race fan wears a U.S. Declaration of Independence-themed shirt as she watches from high in the stands on race day for NASCAR's Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A member of his pit crew runs a U.S. flag to race winner Brad Keselowski as he sits on the track before beginning his on-track celebration after NASCAR's Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

University of Alabama defender Mack Wilson wears a U.S. $100 bill-themed mouth guard during their game against Arkansas at Bryant�Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Students arrive for the Arkansas vs. Alabama college football matchup at Bryant�Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Alabama fans stand for the U.S. national anthem before the Arkansas vs Alabama college football matchup at Bryant�Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban leads his team back onto the field for the second half against Arkansas at Bryant�Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Drivers and their crews work on cars by a large U.S. flag between races during Friday night dirt-track racing at the Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Fans watch from the fence during Friday night dirt-track auto racing at the Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A young child sleeps in her mother's arms just a few meters from the screaming cars during Friday night dirt-track racing at the Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The marching band takes the field during halftime of Miles College's homecoming game against visiting Kentucky State in Fairfield. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Football fans stand for the playing of "Lift Every Voice and Sing", the civil rights hymn known as the black national anthem, before Miles College's homecoming football game against visiting Kentucky State in Fairfield. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The marching band's tuba section plays from the stands during Miles College's homecoming football game against visiting Kentucky State in Fairfield. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Fans line the street as the marching band processes to the stadium for Miles College's homecoming football game against visiting Kentucky State in Fairfield. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Miles College football players kneel in prayer before their homecoming game against visiting Kentucky State in Fairfield. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thousands of race fans fill all lanes of the road leading away from the track as they depart after NASCAR's Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

