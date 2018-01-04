Edition:
Along the Korean DMZ

North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone. November 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A girl stands between binoculars that look towards the North, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. January 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean soldiers watch the south side at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas. July 2017. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

A leaflet denouncing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. March 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A North Korean soldier peeps into a conference room as a South Korean soldier stands guard, at the truce village of Panmunjom. March 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean and U.S. soldiers stand guard at the truce village of Panmunjom. July 2017. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

Explosions are seen at a target, during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise, at a training field near the demilitarized zone, in Pocheon, South Korea. April 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A woman looks toward the north as a family poses for photographs at an observation platform near the demilitarized zone in Paju, South Korea. August 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A North Korean guard post is seen from an observation post in Paju, South Korea. April 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A North Korean soldier takes a group photo of his colleagues at the truce village of Panmunjom. July 2017. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

A boy looks around a mock North Korean classroom at the Unification Observation Platform, near the demilitarized zone in Paju, South Korea. January 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean soldiers walk in an empty rice field just south of the demilitarized zone in Paju. January 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A North Korean soldier keeps watch toward the south in front of their guard post at the truce village of Panmunjom. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Children dressed in Hanbok, a Korean traditional costume, play in front of a barbed-wire fence as their parents prepare for a memorial service for North Korean family members, in Paju, on the occasion of Seolnal, the Korean Lunar New Year's day. Seolnal is one of the traditional holidays when most Koreans visit their hometowns to be united with their families and hold memorial services for their deceased ancestors. February 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

People look toward the north through a barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea. December 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

