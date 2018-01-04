Along the Korean DMZ
North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone. November 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A girl stands between binoculars that look towards the North, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. January 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean soldiers watch the south side at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas. July 2017. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool
A leaflet denouncing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. March 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean soldier peeps into a conference room as a South Korean soldier stands guard, at the truce village of Panmunjom. March 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean and U.S. soldiers stand guard at the truce village of Panmunjom. July 2017. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool
Explosions are seen at a target, during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise, at a training field near the demilitarized zone, in Pocheon, South Korea. April 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A woman looks toward the north as a family poses for photographs at an observation platform near the demilitarized zone in Paju, South Korea. August 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean guard post is seen from an observation post in Paju, South Korea. April 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean soldier takes a group photo of his colleagues at the truce village of Panmunjom. July 2017. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool
A boy looks around a mock North Korean classroom at the Unification Observation Platform, near the demilitarized zone in Paju, South Korea. January 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean soldiers walk in an empty rice field just south of the demilitarized zone in Paju. January 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean soldier keeps watch toward the south in front of their guard post at the truce village of Panmunjom. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Children dressed in Hanbok, a Korean traditional costume, play in front of a barbed-wire fence as their parents prepare for a memorial service for North Korean family members, in Paju, on the occasion of Seolnal, the Korean Lunar New Year's day....more
People look toward the north through a barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea. December 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
