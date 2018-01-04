Along the Korean DMZ

Children dressed in Hanbok, a Korean traditional costume, play in front of a barbed-wire fence as their parents prepare for a memorial service for North Korean family members, in Paju, on the occasion of Seolnal, the Korean Lunar New Year's day....more

Children dressed in Hanbok, a Korean traditional costume, play in front of a barbed-wire fence as their parents prepare for a memorial service for North Korean family members, in Paju, on the occasion of Seolnal, the Korean Lunar New Year's day. Seolnal is one of the traditional holidays when most Koreans visit their hometowns to be united with their families and hold memorial services for their deceased ancestors. February 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close