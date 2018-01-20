America divided over Trump

Activists hold placards outside the U.S. Courthouse where a federal judge issued an emergency stay that temporarily blocks the government from sending people out of the country after they have landed at a U.S. airport with valid visas, in Brooklyn,...more

Activists hold placards outside the U.S. Courthouse where a federal judge issued an emergency stay that temporarily blocks the government from sending people out of the country after they have landed at a U.S. airport with valid visas, in Brooklyn, New York, January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Close