Pictures | Sat Jan 20, 2018 | 12:30am GMT

America divided over Trump

A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowed white nationalist and spokesperson for the so-called alt-right movement, delivered a speech on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
People gather for the Women's March in Washington, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
A supporter of President Donald Trump (R) argues with a protester as New York City high school students look on during a protest against Trump's immigration policies in lower Manhattan, New York, February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
White nationalist leader Richard Spencer (C) chants back at counter-protestors as self-proclaimed "White Nationalists" and "Alt-Right" supporters gather for what they called a "Freedom of Speech" rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Demonstrators for (R) and against (L) President Donald Trump push a garbage container toward each other during a rally in Berkeley, California, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
Edelia Carthan stands in silent protest with a Confederate flag sticker covering her mouth during the official opening ceremony for the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Mississippi, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, December 09, 2017
Supporters listen to President Donald Trump at the Freedom Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Pro-Trump rally participants yell at an anti-Trump protester as the two sides clash during the Southern California Make America Great Again march in support of President Trump, the military and first responders at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach, California, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Local residents react as President Donald Trump arrives at a rally in Huntington, West Virginia, August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
The annual Pride Parade is replaced with a Resist March as members of the LGBT community protest President Donald Trump in West Hollywood, California, June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Supporters wait for President Donald Trump to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate against cuts for Planned Parenthood in the Republican Senate healthcare bill at the Capitol in Washington, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
White nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
Little Thunder, a traditional dancer and indigenous activist from the Lakota tribe, dances as he demonstrates in front of the White House during a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in Washington, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, April 08, 2017
Fans of the music group Insane Clown Posse, known as Juggalos, dance in front of the Lincoln Memorial at a rally protesting the designation of the band's fan base as a gang by the FBI in 2011 in Washington September 16, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Activists join hands during a Black Lives Matter rally in Charleston, West Virginia, August 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Reuters / Monday, August 21, 2017
A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump photographs the Capitol as the sun rises on the National Mall before Trump is to be sworn in in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A protester is removed by Capitol Hill police officers during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A Confederate flag is seen on a light pole with the name of President Donald Trump in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, August 18, 2017
A municipal worker attempts to remove paint from a monument dedicated to Confederate soldier John B. Castleman that was vandalized in Louisville, Kentucky, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
The crowd on the National Mall reacts during the inauguration of President Donald Trump in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A college graduate holds flowers and a balloon while attending Iftar, a meal Muslims eat after sunset during Ramadan, outside Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Sixteen-year-old Emma Humphries holds a "Trump" towel over the Women's March on Washington, following the inauguration of President Donald Trump, in Washington, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Members of the Oakland Unified School District Honor Band kneel as they perform the national anthem before a MLB American League baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Activists hold placards outside the U.S. Courthouse where a federal judge issued an emergency stay that temporarily blocks the government from sending people out of the country after they have landed at a U.S. airport with valid visas, in Brooklyn, New York, January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
A pro-Trump supporter taunts anti-Trump protesters near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum ahead of an expected visit by President Donald Trump in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
A protester shouts at President Donald Trump (bottom R) as he is removed from his rally with supporters in an arena in Youngstown, Ohio, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Demonstrators pray as they participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against President Donald Trump's travel ban in the Brooklyn borough of New York, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient Gloria Mendoza participates in a demonstration in support of "clean" legislation in New York, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, January 13, 2018
A young girl reacts after President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance in front of her White House tour group in Washington, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A demonstrator supporting President Donald Trump (L) holds a shield as a group of men punch a counter demonstrator during a "People 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley, California March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
A demonstrator taunts police officials after a Trump campaign rally in Phoenix, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Wednesday, August 23, 2017
A lone pro-Trump supporter drives off on his motorcycle after shadowing a demonstration against the Republican healthcare bill outside Republican Congressman Darrell Issa's office in Vista, California, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
