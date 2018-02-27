Edition:
Pictures | Tue Feb 27, 2018 | 7:15pm GMT

Arctic storm blankets Europe

Several trucks and cars stand deserted after a pileup near Sjobo, Sweden. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
People make their way through snow in Canary Wharf, London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

A car covered with snow is seen in Delnice, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A priest plays with snow during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A woman seeks shelter from the blizzard in her stranded car near Sjobo, Sweden. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUTERS

Snow is seen in front of Elbphilharmonie (Philharmonic Hall) in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

The Roman Forum is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A man skis during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A horse stands in a snow covered field in Keele, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

A boy plays in the snow next to the Angel of the North statue near Gateshead, Britain. REUTERS/Scott Heppell

A man walks during a heavy snowfall in downtown Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A house is seen covered with snow in Delnice, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

The ancient Colosseum is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A monument is covered by snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A dog plays in the snow in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Summers

Saint Peter's Square is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A man walks under the falling snow in Delnice, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Nuns walk past a bike covered in snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Saint Peter's Basilica is seen during a heavy snowfall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A woman walks under the falling snow in Delnice, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A car crosses the highway between the cities Hasle and Allinge on the isle of Bornholm as snow and heavy wind hit Denmark. Pelle Rink/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

