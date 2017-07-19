Armored vehicle hits Venezuelan protesters
An armored vehicle hits demonstrators during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, July 18, 2017. Photographer Marco Bello details the events captured in these photos from an anti-Maduro...more
Demonstrators are hit by an armored vehicle during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. Photographer Marco Bello: "I was on the top of the hill with a few youths when the main group of demonstrators...more
Riot security forces members detain demonstrators after they were hit by an armored vehicle during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. Photographer Marco Bello: "I guess the demonstrators thought so...more
Riot security forces members detain demonstrators after they were hit by an armored vehicle during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Riot security forces members detain demonstrators after they were hit by an armored vehicle during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An armored vehicle on fire is seen during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator holds a box containing petrol bombs during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An armored vehicle is seen lit on fire during clashes with demonstrators at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator runs away from an armored vehicle during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
