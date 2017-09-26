At the epicenter of Mexico's earthquake
Justina Escamilla, 88, poses for a photo as she holds her wedding dress inside her destroyed house after an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya, near the epicenter of the September 19 earthquake in central Mexico. Justina returned to the interior of her...more
Sabino Sosa, 89, who was injured after being crushed by debris during the earthquake, rests on his bed in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Debris is pictured on the floor of a house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A man carries shovels after an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Misael Sosa, 43, poses for a photo inside her house destroyed by an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A street pictured after an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Luis Reyes, 73, poses for a photo in his house, partially collapsed after an earthquake in Axochiapan. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Ricarda Herrera, 60, poses for a photo at the ruins of her house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Veronica Dionisio, 44, poses for a photo inside the ruins of her house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Justina Escamilla, 88, reacts outside her house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Eduarda Espana, 93, sits on a sofa and next to bags of basic supplies, after part of her house collapsed in Axochiapan. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A soldier and a resident clear rubble from a destroyed house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A woman walks past a sign in Axochiapan. The sign reads: "Thank you volunteers, your help will multiply in blessings". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Eduardo Hernandez (C), 25, holds a box as he arrives at his house after an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya. Eduardo, whose family is originally from San Juan Pilcaya and migrated to Los Angeles before he was born, collected aid from other migrants and...more
Eduardo Hernandez (C), 25, talks with residents as he arrives at his house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Antonia Vergara, 75, poses for a photo at the ruins of her house in Axochiapan. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Maximina Najera, 35, looks on next to her portraits inside a makeshift shelter under a plastic roof in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Soldiers clean the rubble at a destroyed house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Gregorio Cardoso, 63, poses for a photo inside the ruins of his house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Artemia Gutierrez, 60, poses for a photo inside her house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
