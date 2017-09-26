Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Sep 26, 2017 | 3:20pm BST

At the epicenter of Mexico's earthquake

Justina Escamilla, 88, poses for a photo as she holds her wedding dress inside her destroyed house after an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya, near the epicenter of the September 19 earthquake in central Mexico. Justina returned to the interior of her house to retrieve her dress during the earthquake. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Justina Escamilla, 88, poses for a photo as she holds her wedding dress inside her destroyed house after an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya, near the epicenter of the September 19 earthquake in central Mexico. Justina returned to the interior of her...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Justina Escamilla, 88, poses for a photo as she holds her wedding dress inside her destroyed house after an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya, near the epicenter of the September 19 earthquake in central Mexico. Justina returned to the interior of her house to retrieve her dress during the earthquake. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
1 / 20
Sabino Sosa, 89, who was injured after being crushed by debris during the earthquake, rests on his bed in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sabino Sosa, 89, who was injured after being crushed by debris during the earthquake, rests on his bed in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Sabino Sosa, 89, who was injured after being crushed by debris during the earthquake, rests on his bed in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
2 / 20
Debris is pictured on the floor of a house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Debris is pictured on the floor of a house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Debris is pictured on the floor of a house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
3 / 20
A man carries shovels after an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A man carries shovels after an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A man carries shovels after an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
4 / 20
Misael Sosa, 43, poses for a photo inside her house destroyed by an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Misael Sosa, 43, poses for a photo inside her house destroyed by an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Misael Sosa, 43, poses for a photo inside her house destroyed by an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
5 / 20
A street pictured after an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A street pictured after an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A street pictured after an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
6 / 20
Luis Reyes, 73, poses for a photo in his house, partially collapsed after an earthquake in Axochiapan. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Luis Reyes, 73, poses for a photo in his house, partially collapsed after an earthquake in Axochiapan. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Luis Reyes, 73, poses for a photo in his house, partially collapsed after an earthquake in Axochiapan. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
7 / 20
Ricarda Herrera, 60, poses for a photo at the ruins of her house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Ricarda Herrera, 60, poses for a photo at the ruins of her house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Ricarda Herrera, 60, poses for a photo at the ruins of her house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
8 / 20
Veronica Dionisio, 44, poses for a photo inside the ruins of her house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Veronica Dionisio, 44, poses for a photo inside the ruins of her house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Veronica Dionisio, 44, poses for a photo inside the ruins of her house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
9 / 20
Justina Escamilla, 88, reacts outside her house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Justina Escamilla, 88, reacts outside her house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Justina Escamilla, 88, reacts outside her house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
10 / 20
Eduarda Espana, 93, sits on a sofa and next to bags of basic supplies, after part of her house collapsed in Axochiapan. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Eduarda Espana, 93, sits on a sofa and next to bags of basic supplies, after part of her house collapsed in Axochiapan. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Eduarda Espana, 93, sits on a sofa and next to bags of basic supplies, after part of her house collapsed in Axochiapan. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
11 / 20
A soldier and a resident clear rubble from a destroyed house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A soldier and a resident clear rubble from a destroyed house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A soldier and a resident clear rubble from a destroyed house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
12 / 20
A woman walks past a sign in Axochiapan. The sign reads: "Thank you volunteers, your help will multiply in blessings". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A woman walks past a sign in Axochiapan. The sign reads: "Thank you volunteers, your help will multiply in blessings". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A woman walks past a sign in Axochiapan. The sign reads: "Thank you volunteers, your help will multiply in blessings". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
13 / 20
Eduardo Hernandez (C), 25, holds a box as he arrives at his house after an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya. Eduardo, whose family is originally from San Juan Pilcaya and migrated to Los Angeles before he was born, collected aid from other migrants and brought them back to donate to victims of the earthquake. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Eduardo Hernandez (C), 25, holds a box as he arrives at his house after an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya. Eduardo, whose family is originally from San Juan Pilcaya and migrated to Los Angeles before he was born, collected aid from other migrants and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Eduardo Hernandez (C), 25, holds a box as he arrives at his house after an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya. Eduardo, whose family is originally from San Juan Pilcaya and migrated to Los Angeles before he was born, collected aid from other migrants and brought them back to donate to victims of the earthquake. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
14 / 20
Eduardo Hernandez (C), 25, talks with residents as he arrives at his house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Eduardo Hernandez (C), 25, talks with residents as he arrives at his house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Eduardo Hernandez (C), 25, talks with residents as he arrives at his house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
15 / 20
Antonia Vergara, 75, poses for a photo at the ruins of her house in Axochiapan. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Antonia Vergara, 75, poses for a photo at the ruins of her house in Axochiapan. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Antonia Vergara, 75, poses for a photo at the ruins of her house in Axochiapan. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
16 / 20
Maximina Najera, 35, looks on next to her portraits inside a makeshift shelter under a plastic roof in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Maximina Najera, 35, looks on next to her portraits inside a makeshift shelter under a plastic roof in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Maximina Najera, 35, looks on next to her portraits inside a makeshift shelter under a plastic roof in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
17 / 20
Soldiers clean the rubble at a destroyed house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Soldiers clean the rubble at a destroyed house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Soldiers clean the rubble at a destroyed house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
18 / 20
Gregorio Cardoso, 63, poses for a photo inside the ruins of his house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Gregorio Cardoso, 63, poses for a photo inside the ruins of his house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Gregorio Cardoso, 63, poses for a photo inside the ruins of his house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
19 / 20
Artemia Gutierrez, 60, poses for a photo inside her house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Artemia Gutierrez, 60, poses for a photo inside her house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Artemia Gutierrez, 60, poses for a photo inside her house in San Juan Pilcaya. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
St. Croix damage from above

St. Croix damage from above

Next Slideshows

St. Croix damage from above

St. Croix damage from above

Aerial photos of the destruction to St. Croix following Hurricane Maria.

26 Sep 2017
Rio de Janeiro's drug war

Rio de Janeiro's drug war

Hundreds of Brazilian soldiers pour into Rio de Janeiro's Rocinha slum in a bid to help quell drug-related violence.

26 Sep 2017
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearance

Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle attend the wheelchair tennis event at the Invictus Games in Toronto, marking their first public appearance...

25 Sep 2017
Battle for Raqqa

Battle for Raqqa

Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.

25 Sep 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast