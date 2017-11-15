Australians vote for same-sex marriage

Supporters of the 'Yes' vote for marriage equality celebrate after it was announced the majority of Australians support same-sex marriage in a national survey, paving the way for legislation to make the country the 26th nation to formalize the unions...more

Supporters of the 'Yes' vote for marriage equality celebrate after it was announced the majority of Australians support same-sex marriage in a national survey, paving the way for legislation to make the country the 26th nation to formalize the unions by the end of the year, at a rally in central Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

