Australians vote for same-sex marriage
Supporters of the 'Yes' vote for marriage equality celebrate after it was announced the majority of Australians support same-sex marriage in a national survey, paving the way for legislation to make the country the 26th nation to formalize the unions...more
People celebrate at a rally in central Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
Supporters celebrate at a pub located on Sydney's Oxford street. REUTERS/Steven Saphore
Supporters hug each other as they celebrate at a rally in central Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
Supporters at a rally in central Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
Supporters celebrate at a rally in central Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
Supporters celebrate at a rally in central Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
A supporter holds a flag as he celebrates at a rally in central Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
Supporters react as they celebrate at a pub located on Sydney's Oxford street. REUTERS/Steven Saphore
Supporters celebrate at a rally in central Melbourne. REUTERS/Melanie Burton
Ian Thorpe, former Olympic gold medalist swimmer, stands with other supporters at a rally in central Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
A supporter wears a shirt as he celebrates in central Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
Next Slideshows
Crisis at Manus Island detention center
Hundreds of asylum seekers have barricaded themselves into the Manus Island center for two weeks without regular food or water supplies, defying attempts by...
#MeToo march in Hollywood
Hundreds of people marched in Los Angeles to support victims of sexual assault and harassment, inspired by a social media campaign that has portrayed such abuse...
Delhi's toxic smog
A thick cloud of toxic smog 10 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.
MORE IN PICTURES
Mourning in Texas
Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.
Deadly flash floods in Greece
A raging torrent sweeps through towns west of Athens after heavy rains, killing at least seven.
Inside the Museum of the Bible
Washington's new Museum of the Bible opens its doors for a media preview.
Army takes control in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's military seizes power saying it was targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of independence.
Crisis at Manus Island detention center
Hundreds of asylum seekers have barricaded themselves into the Manus Island center for two weeks without regular food or water supplies, defying attempts by Australia and Papua New Guinea to close the facility, saying they fear for their safety if removed to transit centers.
#MeToo march in Hollywood
Hundreds of people marched in Los Angeles to support victims of sexual assault and harassment, inspired by a social media campaign that has portrayed such abuse as a pervasive feature of American life.