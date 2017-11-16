Edition:
Bambi Awards

Singer Helene Fischer performs on stage during the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Model Claudia Schiffer and former Formula One driver Nico Rosberg perform on stage during the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

German singer Helene Fischer performs on stage during the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Austrian actor Arnold Schwarzenegger receives the Bambi trophy during the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Australian actor Hugh Jackman speaks after receiving the Bambi trophy during the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Artist Ai Weiwei receives the Bambi trophy during the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Actor Heino Ferch receives the Bambi trophy during the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Model Franziska Knuppe poses on the red carpet before the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Model Eva Padberg poses on the red carpet before the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Actress Barbara Schoeneberger pose on the red carpet before the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Former Formula One driver Nico Rosberg and his wife Vivian Sibold pose on the red carpet before the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Germany's national soccer team coach Joachim Loew poses on the red carpet before the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Former german president Joachim Gauck and Daniela Schadt pose on the red carpet before the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

