Bambi Awards
Singer Helene Fischer performs on stage during the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Model Claudia Schiffer and former Formula One driver Nico Rosberg perform on stage during the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
German singer Helene Fischer performs on stage during the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Austrian actor Arnold Schwarzenegger receives the Bambi trophy during the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Australian actor Hugh Jackman speaks after receiving the Bambi trophy during the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Artist Ai Weiwei receives the Bambi trophy during the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Actor Heino Ferch receives the Bambi trophy during the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Model Franziska Knuppe poses on the red carpet before the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Model Eva Padberg poses on the red carpet before the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Actress Barbara Schoeneberger pose on the red carpet before the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Former Formula One driver Nico Rosberg and his wife Vivian Sibold pose on the red carpet before the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Germany's national soccer team coach Joachim Loew poses on the red carpet before the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Former german president Joachim Gauck and Daniela Schadt pose on the red carpet before the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
