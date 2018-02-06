Barred from Libyan ghost city
A Libyan woman displaced from the town of Tawergha stands at a camp in Tripoli, Libya, February 5, 2018. More than six years after they were forced to leave their homes in the civil war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, tens of thousands of residents of...more
Libyan children displaced from the town of Tawergha are seen in their camp in Benghazi, Libya February 4, 2018. Armed groups blocked the road, shattering the hopes of families, casting a long-negotiated settlement into doubt, and demonstrating yet...more
Libyan children displaced from the town of Tawergha play in their camp in Benghazi, Libya February 4, 2018. Tawergha was used by pro-Gaddafi forces attacking the nearby city of Misrata during the war. After the fighting, Misrata forces emptied...more
A Libyan child displaced from the town of Tawergha poses for the camera in the class in the camp in Benghazi, Libya January 27, 2018. After years of negotiations, the Tawergha residents were finally meant to start going home on Feb. 1. But after days...more
Libyan displaced from the town of Tawergha protest in their camp in Benghazi, Libya February 4, 2018. Officials from Misrata, itself divided between moderate and hardline groups, had called for a delay to the planned returns, saying more preparations...more
Libyan displaced from the town of Tawergha are seen in their camp in Benghazi, Libya February 4, 2018. Picture taken February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A Libyan man displaced from the town of Tawergha is seen in the a camp in Benghazi, Libya February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Libyan women displaced from the town of Tawergha stand at a camp in Tripoli, Libya, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A Libyan child displaced from the town of Tawergha poses for the camera in the class in the camp in Benghazi, Libya January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Libyan children displaced from the town of Tawergha are seen in the class in their camp in Benghazi, Libya January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Libyan boys displaced from the town of Tawergha ride bicycles at a camp in Tripoli, Libya, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Libyan displaced from the town of Tawergha protest in their camp in Benghazi, Libya February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A Libyan woman displaced from the town of Tawergha carries a girl as she walks at a camp in Tripoli, Libya, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Libyan children displaced from the town of Tawergha pose for the camera in the class in their camp in Benghazi, Libya January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Libyan children displaced from the town of Tawergha are seen in their camp in Benghazi, Libya January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Libyan displaced from the town of Tawergha are seen in a shop in a camp in Benghazi, Libya February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A Libyan child displaced from the town of Tawergha is seen in the a camp in Benghazi, Libya February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Libyan children displaced from the town of Tawergha play at a camp in Tripoli, Libya, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Libyan boys displaced from the town of Tawergha play at a camp in Tripoli, Libya, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
