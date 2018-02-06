Barred from Libyan ghost city

Libyan displaced from the town of Tawergha protest in their camp in Benghazi, Libya February 4, 2018. Officials from Misrata, itself divided between moderate and hardline groups, had called for a delay to the planned returns, saying more preparations...more

Libyan displaced from the town of Tawergha protest in their camp in Benghazi, Libya February 4, 2018. Officials from Misrata, itself divided between moderate and hardline groups, had called for a delay to the planned returns, saying more preparations were needed to ensure security for returnees, and arguing that some terms of a 2016 deal between Misrata and the Tawerghans had not been fulfilled. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

