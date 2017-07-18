Edition:
Battle for Benghazi

Members of the Libyan army's special forces take cover as a tank fires towards Islamist militants during clashes in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A member of the Libyan Army's special forces runs for cover during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A member of the Libyan Army's special forces holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Members of the Libyan Army's special forces run for cover during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Members of the Libyan Army's special forces take cover during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A tank belonging to Libyan National Army fires towards Islamist militants during clashes in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A member of the Libyan Army's special forces holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A member of the Libyan Army's special forces rests during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A member of Libyan National Army fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Clashes between special forces of the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A member of Libyan National Army (LNA) runs for cover during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Members of Libyan National Army (LNA) carry ammunition during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A tank belonging to special forces from the Libyan army clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A member of the Libyan army's special forces fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Destroyed building from clashes between the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Members of the Libyan army's special forces clash with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A tank belonging to special forces from the Libyan army clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A member of the Libyan army's special forces prepares to enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in their last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Destroyed building from clashes between the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Smoke rises from clashes between special forces of the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A member of the Libyan army's special forces prepares to enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A tank belonging to special forces of the Libyan army enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A member of the Libyan army's special forces holds a RPG during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take a selfie before entering the area of clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

18 Jul 2017
A counter-terrorism "boot camp" in the occupied West Bank teaches foreign tourists how to deal with a simulated attack on a market.

17 Jul 2017
More than 7 million Venezuelans voted in an unofficial referendum held by the opposition to heap pressure on President Nicolas Maduro and repudiate his plan to...

17 Jul 2017
The ceasefire for southwest Syria is the first peace-making effort of the war by the U.S. government under President Trump.

17 Jul 2017

