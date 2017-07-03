Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jul 3, 2017 | 2:27pm BST

Battle for besieged Philippine city

A Filipino soldier lies on a mattress at their combat position in a house as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Filipino soldier lies on a mattress at their combat position in a house as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
A Filipino soldier lies on a mattress at their combat position in a house as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
1 / 40
A white flag is seen in an empty house as government troops continue their assault against insurgents. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A white flag is seen in an empty house as government troops continue their assault against insurgents. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A white flag is seen in an empty house as government troops continue their assault against insurgents. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
2 / 40
A Filipino soldier walks as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Filipino soldier walks as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
A Filipino soldier walks as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
3 / 40
62-year-old Filipino woman Linda reacts while riding on a military truck after being rescued from the combat zone where she and her family were trapped more than 5 weeks. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

62-year-old Filipino woman Linda reacts while riding on a military truck after being rescued from the combat zone where she and her family were trapped more than 5 weeks. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
62-year-old Filipino woman Linda reacts while riding on a military truck after being rescued from the combat zone where she and her family were trapped more than 5 weeks. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
4 / 40
Displaced Marawi residents react as they watch the boxing fight between Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines and Australia's Jeff Horn during the WBO World Welterweight Title, at an evacuation center in Baloi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Displaced Marawi residents react as they watch the boxing fight between Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines and Australia's Jeff Horn during the WBO World Welterweight Title, at an evacuation center in Baloi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Displaced Marawi residents react as they watch the boxing fight between Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines and Australia's Jeff Horn during the WBO World Welterweight Title, at an evacuation center in Baloi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
5 / 40
A Filipino soldier stands in a house used as a combat position. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Filipino soldier stands in a house used as a combat position. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
A Filipino soldier stands in a house used as a combat position. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
6 / 40
A chair is seen as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A chair is seen as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
A chair is seen as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
7 / 40
A Filipino soldier uses binoculars. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Filipino soldier uses binoculars. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
A Filipino soldier uses binoculars. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
8 / 40
A member of the Philippine National Police sleeps in the room of a shop at the cleared side. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A member of the Philippine National Police sleeps in the room of a shop at the cleared side. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A member of the Philippine National Police sleeps in the room of a shop at the cleared side. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
9 / 40
A member of the Philippine National Police closes a door after marking a house as clear. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A member of the Philippine National Police closes a door after marking a house as clear. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
A member of the Philippine National Police closes a door after marking a house as clear. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
10 / 40
Bananas hang dry in a market stall as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Bananas hang dry in a market stall as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Bananas hang dry in a market stall as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
11 / 40
Smoke is seen following a Philippine Army airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Smoke is seen following a Philippine Army airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Smoke is seen following a Philippine Army airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
12 / 40
Philippines army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Philippines army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Philippines army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
13 / 40
A member of the Philippine National Police searches a room while clearing a house. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A member of the Philippine National Police searches a room while clearing a house. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
A member of the Philippine National Police searches a room while clearing a house. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
14 / 40
Graffiti is seen on the shutters of a closed shop. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Graffiti is seen on the shutters of a closed shop. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Graffiti is seen on the shutters of a closed shop. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
15 / 40
Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
16 / 40
A Philippines army soldier guards a road during an operation to retrieve bodies of victims from the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Philippines army soldier guards a road during an operation to retrieve bodies of victims from the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A Philippines army soldier guards a road during an operation to retrieve bodies of victims from the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
17 / 40
Members of the Philippine National Police mark a house after clearing it. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Members of the Philippine National Police mark a house after clearing it. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Members of the Philippine National Police mark a house after clearing it. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
18 / 40
Members of the Philippine National Police search below a bed while clearing a house. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Members of the Philippine National Police search below a bed while clearing a house. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Members of the Philippine National Police search below a bed while clearing a house. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
19 / 40
Smoke is seen following a Philippine Army airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Smoke is seen following a Philippine Army airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Smoke is seen following a Philippine Army airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
20 / 40
Philippine army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Philippine army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Philippine army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
21 / 40
A Philippines army aircraft releases a bomb during an airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Philippines army aircraft releases a bomb during an airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
A Philippines army aircraft releases a bomb during an airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
22 / 40
Men watch an airstrike from a rooftop. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Men watch an airstrike from a rooftop. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Men watch an airstrike from a rooftop. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
23 / 40
An explosion is seen following an airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An explosion is seen following an airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
An explosion is seen following an airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
24 / 40
Philippine army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Philippine army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Philippine army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
25 / 40
A Philippines army soldier runs with a machine gun. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Philippines army soldier runs with a machine gun. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A Philippines army soldier runs with a machine gun. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
26 / 40
An evacuated woman poses while cooking in an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An evacuated woman poses while cooking in an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
An evacuated woman poses while cooking in an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
27 / 40
An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
28 / 40
Philippine soldiers ride on a military vehicle while. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Philippine soldiers ride on a military vehicle while. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Philippine soldiers ride on a military vehicle while. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
29 / 40
Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
30 / 40
Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
31 / 40
A government soldier helps his colleague after searching a house rooftop. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A government soldier helps his colleague after searching a house rooftop. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
A government soldier helps his colleague after searching a house rooftop. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
32 / 40
Government soldiers search a man who refuses to leave his house. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government soldiers search a man who refuses to leave his house. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Government soldiers search a man who refuses to leave his house. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
33 / 40
Graffiti is seen on a wall of a back-alley. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Graffiti is seen on a wall of a back-alley. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Graffiti is seen on a wall of a back-alley. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
34 / 40
A member of the Philippine National Police prays inside a mosque as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A member of the Philippine National Police prays inside a mosque as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A member of the Philippine National Police prays inside a mosque as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
35 / 40
Bullets are seen scattered on an abandoned hospital floor. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Bullets are seen scattered on an abandoned hospital floor. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Bullets are seen scattered on an abandoned hospital floor. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
36 / 40
A joint group of police and military forces kick a door while conducting a house to house search. REUTERS/Stringer

A joint group of police and military forces kick a door while conducting a house to house search. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A joint group of police and military forces kick a door while conducting a house to house search. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
37 / 40
An OV-10 aircraft releases a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

An OV-10 aircraft releases a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
An OV-10 aircraft releases a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
38 / 40
A joint group of police and military forces in position while conducting a house to house search. REUTERS/Stringer

A joint group of police and military forces in position while conducting a house to house search. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A joint group of police and military forces in position while conducting a house to house search. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
39 / 40
A wounded soldier is carried on a stretcher to a helicopter to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A wounded soldier is carried on a stretcher to a helicopter to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
A wounded soldier is carried on a stretcher to a helicopter to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
North Korean Taekwondo-style

North Korean Taekwondo-style

Next Slideshows

North Korean Taekwondo-style

North Korean Taekwondo-style

Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea.

28 Jun 2017
Swarm of bees removed from Times Square

Swarm of bees removed from Times Square

A beekeeper removes a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York.

27 Jun 2017
Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes

Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes

Przewalski's horses, driven to extinction in their Mongolian homeland in the 1960s, are repopulated in their ancestral arid deserts and mountains.

27 Jun 2017
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

23 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly as Kenyan police crackdown on demonstrators angered at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast