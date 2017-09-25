Battle for Raqqa
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces takes a selfie as he stands near rubble at a damaged site in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces sits on a curb as he holds his weapon in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Forces sit as they hold their weapons in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Smoke rises after an air strike during fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces who broke his leg during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters reacts while being bandaged by his comrade in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A sniper of the Syrian Democratic Forces aims his weapon during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters in the old city of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces calls his comrades during the fighting with Islamic State fighters in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces shoots to detonate a mine found on their road during the fighting with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces keeps watch as he sits in front of the Islamic State fighters position in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces aims his gun during the battle with Islamic State's fighters in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces control the monitor of their drone at their advanced position, during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters in Nazlat Shahada, a district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces moves from house to house to hide from Islamic State's sniper in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Syrian Democratic Forces sniper aims his weapon during the fighting with Islamic State militants in Imru' al-Qais, a district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces moves from house to house to hide from Islamic State's sniper in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Smoke rises after an air strike during fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Member of the Syrian Democratic Forces is pictured at their advanced position, during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters in Nazlat Shahada, a district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An armoured vehicle of the Syrian Democratic Forces is pictured during the fighting with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A baby bed is seen inside the damaged building during the fighting betwen the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State's fighters in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces take position during the fighting with Islamic State fighters in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An injured member of the Syrian Democratic Forces holds his walkie talkie as he hides from Islamic State's sniper in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Member of the Syrian Democratic Forces aim his weapon as he advances toward Islamic state position in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces walks past graffiti at their advance post in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An officer of the Syrian Democratic Forces is picyured at their advance post as he talks through his walkie- talkie with his soldiers on the ground, in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces advance toward Islamic State positions in Seif Al Dawla, district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
