Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Sep 25, 2017 | 5:45pm BST

Battle for Raqqa

A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces takes a selfie as he stands near rubble at a damaged site in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces takes a selfie as he stands near rubble at a damaged site in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces takes a selfie as he stands near rubble at a damaged site in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 24
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces sits on a curb as he holds his weapon in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces sits on a curb as he holds his weapon in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces sits on a curb as he holds his weapon in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 24
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Forces sit as they hold their weapons in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from Syrian Democratic Forces sit as they hold their weapons in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Forces sit as they hold their weapons in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
3 / 24
Smoke rises after an air strike during fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Smoke rises after an air strike during fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, August 20, 2017
Smoke rises after an air strike during fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
4 / 24
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces who broke his leg during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters reacts while being bandaged by his comrade in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces who broke his leg during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters reacts while being bandaged by his comrade in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Saturday, August 19, 2017
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces who broke his leg during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters reacts while being bandaged by his comrade in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
5 / 24
A sniper of the Syrian Democratic Forces aims his weapon during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters in the old city of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A sniper of the Syrian Democratic Forces aims his weapon during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters in the old city of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, August 20, 2017
A sniper of the Syrian Democratic Forces aims his weapon during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters in the old city of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
6 / 24
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces calls his comrades during the fighting with Islamic State fighters in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces calls his comrades during the fighting with Islamic State fighters in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces calls his comrades during the fighting with Islamic State fighters in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
7 / 24
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces shoots to detonate a mine found on their road during the fighting with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces shoots to detonate a mine found on their road during the fighting with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces shoots to detonate a mine found on their road during the fighting with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
8 / 24
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces keeps watch as he sits in front of the Islamic State fighters position in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces keeps watch as he sits in front of the Islamic State fighters position in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces keeps watch as he sits in front of the Islamic State fighters position in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
9 / 24
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces aims his gun during the battle with Islamic State's fighters in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces aims his gun during the battle with Islamic State's fighters in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Saturday, August 19, 2017
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces aims his gun during the battle with Islamic State's fighters in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
10 / 24
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces control the monitor of their drone at their advanced position, during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters in Nazlat Shahada, a district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces control the monitor of their drone at their advanced position, during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters in Nazlat Shahada, a district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces control the monitor of their drone at their advanced position, during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters in Nazlat Shahada, a district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
11 / 24
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces moves from house to house to hide from Islamic State's sniper in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces moves from house to house to hide from Islamic State's sniper in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Saturday, August 19, 2017
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces moves from house to house to hide from Islamic State's sniper in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
12 / 24
A Syrian Democratic Forces sniper aims his weapon during the fighting with Islamic State militants in Imru' al-Qais, a district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Syrian Democratic Forces sniper aims his weapon during the fighting with Islamic State militants in Imru' al-Qais, a district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A Syrian Democratic Forces sniper aims his weapon during the fighting with Islamic State militants in Imru' al-Qais, a district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
13 / 24
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces moves from house to house to hide from Islamic State's sniper in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces moves from house to house to hide from Islamic State's sniper in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, August 20, 2017
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces moves from house to house to hide from Islamic State's sniper in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
14 / 24
Smoke rises after an air strike during fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Smoke rises after an air strike during fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Smoke rises after an air strike during fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
15 / 24
A Member of the Syrian Democratic Forces is pictured at their advanced position, during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters in Nazlat Shahada, a district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Member of the Syrian Democratic Forces is pictured at their advanced position, during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters in Nazlat Shahada, a district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, August 16, 2017
A Member of the Syrian Democratic Forces is pictured at their advanced position, during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters in Nazlat Shahada, a district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
16 / 24
An armoured vehicle of the Syrian Democratic Forces is pictured during the fighting with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An armoured vehicle of the Syrian Democratic Forces is pictured during the fighting with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
An armoured vehicle of the Syrian Democratic Forces is pictured during the fighting with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
17 / 24
A baby bed is seen inside the damaged building during the fighting betwen the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State's fighters in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A baby bed is seen inside the damaged building during the fighting betwen the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State's fighters in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Saturday, August 19, 2017
A baby bed is seen inside the damaged building during the fighting betwen the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State's fighters in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
18 / 24
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces take position during the fighting with Islamic State fighters in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces take position during the fighting with Islamic State fighters in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces take position during the fighting with Islamic State fighters in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
19 / 24
An injured member of the Syrian Democratic Forces holds his walkie talkie as he hides from Islamic State's sniper in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An injured member of the Syrian Democratic Forces holds his walkie talkie as he hides from Islamic State's sniper in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Saturday, August 19, 2017
An injured member of the Syrian Democratic Forces holds his walkie talkie as he hides from Islamic State's sniper in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
20 / 24
A Member of the Syrian Democratic Forces aim his weapon as he advances toward Islamic state position in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Member of the Syrian Democratic Forces aim his weapon as he advances toward Islamic state position in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A Member of the Syrian Democratic Forces aim his weapon as he advances toward Islamic state position in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
21 / 24
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces walks past graffiti at their advance post in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces walks past graffiti at their advance post in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces walks past graffiti at their advance post in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
22 / 24
An officer of the Syrian Democratic Forces is picyured at their advance post as he talks through his walkie- talkie with his soldiers on the ground, in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An officer of the Syrian Democratic Forces is picyured at their advance post as he talks through his walkie- talkie with his soldiers on the ground, in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
An officer of the Syrian Democratic Forces is picyured at their advance post as he talks through his walkie- talkie with his soldiers on the ground, in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
23 / 24
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces advance toward Islamic State positions in Seif Al Dawla, district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces advance toward Islamic State positions in Seif Al Dawla, district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces advance toward Islamic State positions in Seif Al Dawla, district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Kurds vote in independence referendum

Kurds vote in independence referendum

Next Slideshows

Kurds vote in independence referendum

Kurds vote in independence referendum

Kurds fill polling stations for a vote on independence from Iraq.

25 Sep 2017
Puerto Rico dam on verge of collapse

Puerto Rico dam on verge of collapse

Authorities warn the Guajataca Dam is in danger of imminent collapse.

25 Sep 2017
Merkel wins German election

Merkel wins German election

Chancellor Angela Merkel won a fourth term in office but her conservatives haemorrhaged support in the face of a surge by the far-right.

24 Sep 2017
Prince Harry opens Invictus Games

Prince Harry opens Invictus Games

Prince Harry, Melania Trump and Justin Trudeau help kick off the Invictus Games in Toronto, where more than 550 injured and wounded servicemen and women from 17...

24 Sep 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast