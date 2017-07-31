Edition:
Pictures | Mon Jul 31, 2017 | 3:30pm BST

Battle of Passchendaele centenary

Guardsmen walk between gravestones of World War One soldiers at the Tyne Cot cemetery ahead of a commemoration to mark the centenary of Passchendaele, The Third Battle of Ypres, in Zonnebeke, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Prince William stands by as Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge lays flowers at a soldier's grave during commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Buglers participate in commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Gravestones of World War One soldiers are seen at the Tyne Cot cemetery ahead of a commemoration to mark the centenary of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Messages are written on poppy shaped signs on the 100th anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Britain's Prince Charles and Belgium's King Philippe attend commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Poppies and a photograph lie next to a memorial on the 100th anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A field of tribute poppies is seen at the Tyne Cot cemetery ahead of a commemoration to mark the centenary of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge accepts a bouquet of flowers as Prince Charles, Prince William and Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and Prime Minister Theresa May attend commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A soldier walks past a field of tribute poppies at the Tyne Cot cemetery ahead of a commemoration to mark the centenary of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Gravestones of World War One soldiers are seen at the Tyne Cot cemetery ahead of a commemoration to mark the centenary of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Britain's Prince Charles greets Prince William and Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge as he arrives at Tyne Cot cemetery for commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A field of tribute poppies is seen at the Tyne Cot cemetery ahead of a commemoration to mark the centenary of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Queen Mathilde attend commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Gravestones of World War One soldiers are seen at the Tyne Cot cemetery ahead of a commemoration to mark the centenary of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Gravestones of World War One soldiers are seen at the Tyne Cot cemetery ahead of a commemoration to mark the centenary of Passchendaele. REUTERS. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Prince William and Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Tyne Cot cemetery for commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Buglers participate in commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Irish Guards walk between gravestones of World War One soldiers at the Tyne Cot cemetery ahead of a commemoration to mark the centenary of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman

