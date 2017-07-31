Battle of Passchendaele centenary
Guardsmen walk between gravestones of World War One soldiers at the Tyne Cot cemetery ahead of a commemoration to mark the centenary of Passchendaele, The Third Battle of Ypres, in Zonnebeke, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Prince William stands by as Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge lays flowers at a soldier's grave during commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Buglers participate in commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Gravestones of World War One soldiers are seen at the Tyne Cot cemetery ahead of a commemoration to mark the centenary of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Messages are written on poppy shaped signs on the 100th anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Britain's Prince Charles and Belgium's King Philippe attend commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Poppies and a photograph lie next to a memorial on the 100th anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A field of tribute poppies is seen at the Tyne Cot cemetery ahead of a commemoration to mark the centenary of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge accepts a bouquet of flowers as Prince Charles, Prince William and Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and Prime Minister Theresa May attend commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle...more
A soldier walks past a field of tribute poppies at the Tyne Cot cemetery ahead of a commemoration to mark the centenary of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Gravestones of World War One soldiers are seen at the Tyne Cot cemetery ahead of a commemoration to mark the centenary of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Britain's Prince Charles greets Prince William and Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge as he arrives at Tyne Cot cemetery for commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A field of tribute poppies is seen at the Tyne Cot cemetery ahead of a commemoration to mark the centenary of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Queen Mathilde attend commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Gravestones of World War One soldiers are seen at the Tyne Cot cemetery ahead of a commemoration to mark the centenary of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Gravestones of World War One soldiers are seen at the Tyne Cot cemetery ahead of a commemoration to mark the centenary of Passchendaele. REUTERS. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Prince William and Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Tyne Cot cemetery for commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Buglers participate in commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Irish Guards walk between gravestones of World War One soldiers at the Tyne Cot cemetery ahead of a commemoration to mark the centenary of Passchendaele. REUTERS/Yves Herman
