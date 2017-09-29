Edition:
Beer truck looted

Locals loot beer after a truck from South African Breweries lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Locals loot beer after a truck from South African Breweries lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Locals loot beer after a truck from South African Breweries lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A man carries a crate of beer on his head after looting from a South African Breweries truck after it lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Locals loot beer after a truck from South African Breweries lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

