Best of Australian Open
Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych in action during his match against Australia's Alex de Minaur. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Romania's Simona Halep of Romania reacts after falling on the court during her match against Australia's Destanee Aiava. AAP/Joe Castro/via REUTERS
Gael Monfils of France argues with the umpire during his match against Jaume Munar of Spain. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a shot against Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. serves during his match against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Simona Halep of Romania serves against Destanee Aiava of Australia. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Thomas Fabbiano of Italy. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Venus Williams of the U.S. reacts during a news conference after losing her match. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reaches for a shot against Donald Young of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Dustin Brown of Germany in action against Pedro Sousa of Portugal. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The ball casts a shadow on the arm of Maria Sharapova of Russia as she serves against Tatjana Maria of Germany. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Yuichi Sugita of Japan celebrates after winning the match against Jack Sock of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Matthew Ebden reacts after winning a point against John Isner of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Novak Djokovic of Serbia jumps as he hits a shot during his match against Donald Young of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Carina Witthoeft of Germany serves to Caroline Garcia of France. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Alexander Zverev of Germany and Thomas Fabbiano of Italy lean on the net as they watch a replay during their match. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria recovers after stretching for a ball against Dennis Novak of Austria. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A supporter of Yuichi Sugita of Japan watches the match against Jack Sock of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a shot against Vasek Pospisil of Canada. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Matthew Ebden of Australia signs autographs after winning his match against John Isner of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark laughs as her hair is caught in the racquet during a practice session. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Samantha Stosur of Australia hits a shot against Monica Puig of Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Rafael Nadal of Spain and Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic share a laugh after Nadal won the match. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Samantha Stosur of Australia serves to Monica Puig of Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reacts after missing a shot against Kevin King of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Venus Williams of the U.S. Belinda Bencic of Switzerland shake hands after Bencic won their match. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The court is wiped during a rain delay before the match between John Isner of the U.S. and Matthew Ebden of Australia. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Romania's Simona Halep hits a shot during a practice session. REUTERS/David Gray
Rafael Nadal of Spain signs autographs after winning the match against Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates winning the match against Quentin Halys of France. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark shakes hands with Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania after winning their match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Marin Cilic of Croatia serves to Vasek Pospisil of Canada. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Novak Djokovic of Serbia walks past his coach Andre Agassi during a practice session. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan celebrates after winning his match against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Zhang Shuai of China and Sloane Stephens of the U.S. shake hands after Zhang won their match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a shot to Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a shot during a practice session. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia gets up after stretching for a shot from Francesca Schiavone of Italy. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Spectators take cover from the rain in the stands. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Zhang Shuai of China hits a shot against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Tennis - Australian Open - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 16, 2018. Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates match point during her match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka. REUTERS/Edgar Su
