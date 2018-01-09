Best of CES
Sony's Aibo robotic dogs are displayed during the 2018 CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Boosted Board electric skateboard, with a seven-mile range and top speed of 22 mph. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
ZeTime smartwatches by MyKronoz of Switzerland, the world's first hybrid smartwatch combining mechanical hands with a color touchscreen. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A robotic My Special Aflac Duck, for children facing cancers, is demonstrated. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Kano build-it-yourself laptop kits, ages six and older, are displayed during Pepcom's Digital Experience. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Sony's WF-SP700N wireless, noise-cancelling headphones with a splash-proof design. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Buddy robot by Blue Frog roams the floor during the opening event at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
John Cummins, sales and marketing senior vice president for DisplayLink, demonstrates the company's DisplayLink XR reference design with a wireless virtual reality game. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
An Electron Wheel is shown on a bicycle. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A man looks over a 3D scan of his face after trying out a Bellus3D face scanner. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Magik augmented reality toothbrush for children by Kolibree. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A woman demonstrates the features of a Care OS smart health and beauty hub in a mirror. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A R-PUR anti-pollution mask, which can filter out particles as small as pm 0.4 microns. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A woman models Helite's Hip'Air airbag for the elderly. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Botley Coding Robot by Learning Resources, designed to teach coding basics to children as young as 5 years old. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A sensor is shown on Harmon athletic wear by Mitsufuji, made with silver thread panel to make a connection between the sensor and the body. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Sensio Air allergen and pollutant tracker is displayed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The Catspad smart pet assistant, with the ability to remotely schedule and control food portions. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A WooHoo home assistant with artificial intelligence is displayed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Velco Wink Bar, with bike tracking and GPS guidance when connected to a smart phone. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Lokly encrypted flash drive, accessible when in the presence of a smartphone with the encryption key. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Romy Paris personal cosmetic lab, which allows users to formulate their own lotions based on their skin type and daily conditions. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
An Aladin connected-lamp by Domalys, with sensors that can detect if an elderly person has fallen and send an alert to caregivers. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The Olfactory Alarm Clock for children. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Lili smart watch (R), with a variety of functions, including an alert to caregivers if the wearer has a fall. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Melomind headset, a neurofeedback device with sensors that detect brain activity and help the wearer control stress and improve relaxation through exercises. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Flo device (R), which can monitor water usage in your home and cut off water automatically in case of catastrophic flooding. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
EargoMax, a new in-the-ear hearing aid device that also allows natural sound to flow though into the ear, is displayed during Pepcom's Digital Experience. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Roader Time Machine Camera, which saves 10 seconds of video before and 10 seconds after a button is pressed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
