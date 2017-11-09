Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Nov 9, 2017 | 3:25pm GMT

Best of CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson and Brad Paisley perform "Don't Rock The Jukebox." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson and Brad Paisley perform "Don't Rock The Jukebox." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson and Brad Paisley perform "Don't Rock The Jukebox." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 40
Garth Brooks accepts the Entertainer of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Garth Brooks accepts the Entertainer of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Garth Brooks accepts the Entertainer of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 40
Keith Urban performs "Female." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Keith Urban performs "Female." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Keith Urban performs "Female." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 40
Show hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Show hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Show hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 40
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform "The Rest of Our Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform "The Rest of Our Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform "The Rest of Our Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 40
Miranda Lambert accepts the Female Vocalist of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Miranda Lambert accepts the Female Vocalist of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Miranda Lambert accepts the Female Vocalist of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 40
Pink performs "Barbies." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Pink performs "Barbies." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Pink performs "Barbies." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 40
Reba McEntire and Kelsea Ballerini perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reba McEntire and Kelsea Ballerini perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Reba McEntire and Kelsea Ballerini perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 40
Images of those killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, are shown during the in memoriam segment of the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Images of those killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, are shown during the in memoriam segment of the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Images of those killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, are shown during the in memoriam segment of the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 40
Carrie Underwood performs "Softly and Tenderly" during the in memoriam segment of the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Carrie Underwood performs "Softly and Tenderly" during the in memoriam segment of the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Carrie Underwood performs "Softly and Tenderly" during the in memoriam segment of the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 40
Brad Paisley and Kane Brown perform "Heaven South." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Brad Paisley and Kane Brown perform "Heaven South." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Brad Paisley and Kane Brown perform "Heaven South." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 40
Numerous performers stand on stage at the start of the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Numerous performers stand on stage at the start of the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Numerous performers stand on stage at the start of the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 40
Eric Church performs "Chattanooga Lucy." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Eric Church performs "Chattanooga Lucy." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Eric Church performs "Chattanooga Lucy." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 40
Chris Stapleton accepts the Male Vocalist of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chris Stapleton accepts the Male Vocalist of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Chris Stapleton accepts the Male Vocalist of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 40
Niall Horan and Maren Morris perform "Seeing Blind." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Niall Horan and Maren Morris perform "Seeing Blind." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Niall Horan and Maren Morris perform "Seeing Blind." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 40
Reba McEntire presents Garth Brooks with the Entertainer of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reba McEntire presents Garth Brooks with the Entertainer of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Reba McEntire presents Garth Brooks with the Entertainer of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 40
Little Big Town accepts the Vocal Group of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Little Big Town accepts the Vocal Group of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Little Big Town accepts the Vocal Group of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 40
Brothers Osborne walk off the stage with presenters Kristian Bush (2nd from L) and Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland after accepting the Vocal Duo of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Brothers Osborne walk off the stage with presenters Kristian Bush (2nd from L) and Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland after accepting the Vocal Duo of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Brothers Osborne walk off the stage with presenters Kristian Bush (2nd from L) and Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland after accepting the Vocal Duo of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 40
Garth Brooks performs "Ask Me How I Know." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Garth Brooks performs "Ask Me How I Know." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Garth Brooks performs "Ask Me How I Know." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 40
Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland present the Vocal Duo of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland present the Vocal Duo of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland present the Vocal Duo of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 40
Ruby Rose and Brittany Snow present the Single of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ruby Rose and Brittany Snow present the Single of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Ruby Rose and Brittany Snow present the Single of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
21 / 40
Show host Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Show host Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Show host Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 40
Brothers Osborne perform "It Ain't My Fault". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Brothers Osborne perform "It Ain't My Fault". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Brothers Osborne perform "It Ain't My Fault". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
23 / 40
Miranda Lambert performs "To Learn Her." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Miranda Lambert performs "To Learn Her." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Miranda Lambert performs "To Learn Her." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
24 / 40
Thomas Rhett performs "Unforgettable." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thomas Rhett performs "Unforgettable." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Thomas Rhett performs "Unforgettable." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
25 / 40
Jason Ritter and Joanna Garcia Swisher present the New Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jason Ritter and Joanna Garcia Swisher present the New Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Jason Ritter and Joanna Garcia Swisher present the New Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
26 / 40
Garth Brooks performs "Ask Me How I Know." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Garth Brooks performs "Ask Me How I Know." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Garth Brooks performs "Ask Me How I Know." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
27 / 40
Luke Bryan performs "Light it Up." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Luke Bryan performs "Light it Up." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Luke Bryan performs "Light it Up." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
28 / 40
Show hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Show hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Show hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
29 / 40
Chris Stapleton accompanied by his wife Morgane Stapleton holds his awards for Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Chris Stapleton accompanied by his wife Morgane Stapleton holds his awards for Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Chris Stapleton accompanied by his wife Morgane Stapleton holds his awards for Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
30 / 40
Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley and Garth Brooks perform "My Town." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley and Garth Brooks perform "My Town." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley and Garth Brooks perform "My Town." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
31 / 40
Old Dominion performs "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Old Dominion performs "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Old Dominion performs "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
32 / 40
Little Big Town performs Glen Campbell's classic "Wichita Lineman." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Little Big Town performs Glen Campbell's classic "Wichita Lineman." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Little Big Town performs Glen Campbell's classic "Wichita Lineman." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
33 / 40
Jon Pardi performs "Dirt On My Boots." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jon Pardi performs "Dirt On My Boots." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Jon Pardi performs "Dirt On My Boots." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
34 / 40
Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Faith Hill perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Faith Hill perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Faith Hill perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
35 / 40
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform "The Rest of Our Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform "The Rest of Our Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform "The Rest of Our Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
36 / 40
Brothers Osborne accept the Vocal Duo of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Brothers Osborne accept the Vocal Duo of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Brothers Osborne accept the Vocal Duo of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
37 / 40
Tyler Perry presents the Album of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tyler Perry presents the Album of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Tyler Perry presents the Album of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
38 / 40
Singer Reba McEntire walks on stage to present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Reba McEntire walks on stage to present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Singer Reba McEntire walks on stage to present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
39 / 40
Carrie Underwood performs "Softly and Tenderly" during the in memoriam segment. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Carrie Underwood performs "Softly and Tenderly" during the in memoriam segment. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Carrie Underwood performs "Softly and Tenderly" during the in memoriam segment. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
CMA Awards red carpet

CMA Awards red carpet

Next Slideshows

CMA Awards red carpet

CMA Awards red carpet

Style at the 51st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

09 Nov 2017
China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

Highlights and backstage at China fashion week.

07 Nov 2017
Celebrity style: Grace Jones

Celebrity style: Grace Jones

The fashion of Jamaican-American singer, model and actor Grace Jones.

26 Oct 2017
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

03 Oct 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Aftermath of the Texas shooting

Aftermath of the Texas shooting

Workers repair and paint the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas as the pastor considers demolishing the building and putting a memorial in its place, a Southern Baptist Convention official said.

Battle for Benghazi

Battle for Benghazi

Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

Mourning in Texas

Mourning in Texas

Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Trump in Asia

Trump in Asia

Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.

CMA Awards red carpet

CMA Awards red carpet

Style at the 51st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Victims of the Texas church shooting

Victims of the Texas church shooting

The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast