Best of IAAF Championships

Ivana Spanovic of Serbia in action during the Women's Long Jump Final. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Andrew Pozzi of Britain wins the men's 60 metres hurdles. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Khaddi Sagnia of Sweden in action during the Women's Long Jump Final. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Jakub Krzewina of Poland celebrates winning the men's 4x400 metres relay. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Inika McPherson of the U.S. in action during the Women's High Jump. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
Janieve Russell of Jamaica and Georganne Moline of the U.S in action during the Women's 4x400 metres relay. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Azerbaijan's Alexis Copello competes during the Men's Triple Jump final. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
Austria's Ivona Dadic competes during the Women�s 60m Hurdles Pentathlon heats. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2018
Australia's Nina Kennedy competes during the women's Pole Vault final. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
Brazil's Almir dos Santos celebrates finishing second in the Men's Triple Jump final. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
Sweden's Armand Duplantis during the men's pole vault. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
General view of the start of Heat 5 of the Women�s 60m Hurdles. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2018
Britain's Morgan Lake in action during the Women's High Jump. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
France's Kevin Mayer celebrates winning gold in the Men's Heptathlon after the 1000 Metres. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
General view of runner up Britain's Laura Muir (R) after the Women's 1500m Final. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
Renaud Lavillenie of France reacts during the men's pole vault final. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Poland's Adam Kszczot celebrates winning the Men's 800m Final. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
Czech Republic's Tomas Stanek celebrates winning bronze in the Men�s Shot Put Final. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba wins the Women's 3000m. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
Emmanouil Karalis of Greece in action during the Men's Pole Vault Final. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Poland's Adam Kszczot celebrates as he wins the Men's 800 Metres final. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
Czech Republic's Jan Dolezal reacts during the Men�s Pole Vault Heptathlon. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
Germany's Mateusz Przybylko in action during the Men's High Jump. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
Kendra Harrison of the U.S. wins the Women's 60m Hurdles Final ahead of runner up Christina Manning of the U.S. and third place Netherlands' Nadine Visser. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
Spain's Oscar Husillos celebrates winning the Men's 400 Metre final before being later disqualified. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
Will Claye of the U.S. celebrates winning the Men's Triple Jump Final. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas celebrates winning the Women�s Triple Jump Final. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
Jarret Eaton of the U.S. prepares before the Men's 60m Hurdles Heats. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
Czech Republic's Michaela Hruba in action during the Women's High Jump. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
General view during the Women's 3000m. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
