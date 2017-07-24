Best of IAAF ParaAthletics
Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
AGreat Britain's Polly Maton in action during the Women's Long Jump T47 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the women's 100 metre T34 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
China's Huimin Zhong in action during the Women's Long Jump T11 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz in action during the Men's High Jump T42 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
(L-R) USA's Jerome Singleton, Jarryd Wallace, Hunter Woodhall and Tanner Wright celebrate winning the Men's 4x100m Relay T42-47 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Denmark's Daniel Wagner celebrates winning the Men's Long Jump T42. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
USA's David Brown with his guide (R) in action during the Men's 4x100m Relay T11-13 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Regas Woods Senior of USA in the men's long jump T42 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Italy's Assunta Legnante during the Women's Shot Put F12 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
China's Yiting Shi celebrates winning the Women's 100m T36 Final with a world record time. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Great Britain's Samantha Kinghorn celebrates winning the Women's 100m T53 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Italy's Arjola Dedaj in action during the Women's Long Jump T11 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100m T42. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Namibia's Lahja Ishitile after the Women's 400m T11 Heat 2/2. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Romania's Florin Cojoc in action during the Men's High Jump T47. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Great Britain's Kylie Grimes in action during the Women's Club Throw F51 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Mehmet Tunc of Turkey and guide Bugra Han Kocabeyoglu in a men's 100m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Ananias Shikongo of Namibia during a men's 100m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Mauritius' Jason Louis Denovan Rabaye goes down injured at the end of the Men's 400m T20 Heat 2/2. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Hollie Arnold of Great Britain in the women's Javelin F46 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the women's 100m T34 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Japan's Maya Nakanishi in action during the Women's Long Jump T44 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Kenya's Samwel Mushai Kimani (R) celebrates winning the Men's 5000m T11 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Great Britan's Gemma Prescott in action during the Women's Club throw F32 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Abassia Rahmani of Switzerland after finishing in the women's 400m T44 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Richard Whitehead of Great Britain after winning the men's 200m T42 gold. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock (R) in action during the Men's 100m T44 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Sanaa Benhama of Morocco celebrates winning gold in the women's 1500m T13 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Louzanne Coetzee of South Africa with her guide Voight Mokone at the end of a women's 1500m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Samantha Kinghorn of Great Britain after winning the women's 200m T53 with a new world record time. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Great Britain's Richard Whitehead in action during the Men's 200m T42 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
China's Hongjie Chen in action during the Men's High Jump T47. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
(L-R) Tomoki Tagawa of Japan, Hao Wang of China and Roderick Townsend-Roberts of USA in the Men's 100m T47 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
India's Rinku in action during the Men's Javelin Throw F46 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
