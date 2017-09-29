Best of Invictus Games
Competitors from Britain and Australia compete during their semi final wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Competitors from the United States and Denmark compete during their semi final wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Anthony McDaniel (L) of the United States gets knocked over by Michel Jensen of Denmark during their semi final wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Prince Harry shares popcorn with a child while attending the Sitting Volleyball competition at the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
The Sitting Volleyball team from Georgia reacts as they score the final point to win the gold medal at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Britain plays Denmark in a Sitting Volleyball competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Nic Meunier of Canada embraces his girlfriend Amy Kante following his team's wheelchair rugby match against New Zealand. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Cornelia Oosthuizen of Britain competes in the women's Handcycling IHB1/IHB2 Criterium Final. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Competitors race off the starting line during the Handcycling IHB1 Criterium final. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Thomas Stuber of Germany celebrates after being presented the bronze medal for the IRB1 cycling time trial during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Sitting Volleyball team from Georgia reacts as they score the final point to win the gold medal. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Players from New Zealand and Canada compete in their wheelchair rugby match during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Britain's Prince Harry poses with gold medalist Julie Marcotte of Canada, silver medalist Lara Mastel of the United States, and bronze medalist Gabby Graves-Wake of the United States following the Women's Recumbent Bike IRECB1 Time Trial medal...more
A man competes in the Men's Road Cycling IRB3 Criterium final during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Britain's Prince Harry hugs silver medalist Lara Mastel of the United States following the Women's Recumbent Bike IRECB1 Time Trial medal ceremony during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jesse Graham (C) of the United States competes in the men's IT5 200m final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Britain's Prince Harry arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kirk Hughes and Cornelia Oosthuizen (R) of Britain celebrate defeating Australia to win their wheelchair bronze medal tennis match during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Britain's Prince Harry poses with competitors from the women's 100m Dash IT1/IT2/IT3 after presenting the gold medal to Sarah Rudder (C) of the United States, the silver medal to Sabrina Daulaus of France, and the bronze medal to Christy Wise of the...more
Serhii Torchynskyy of Ukraine reacts as he competes in the men's IF4 Shotput final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Sarah Rudder races to win the gold medal in the women's 100m dash IT1/IT2/IT3 during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kirk Hughes returns a shot in front of teammate Cornelia Oosthuizen (R) of Britain against Australia during their wheelchair bronze medal tennis match during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Britain's Prince Harry hugs gold medal women's 100m dash IT1/IT2/IT3 winner Sarah Rudder of the United States during athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Fadhil Razzaq of Iraq runs off the block to win gold in the Men's IT3 200m final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Competitors take part in the men's 200m dash IT7 during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Sarah Rudder of the United States comes off the start blocks to win gold in the women's IT1/IT2/IT3 200m final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Britain's Prince Harry places a scarf on a Romanian spectator during athletics the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Nate Bias of the United States competes his way to a gold medal in the men's IF4 Shotput final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kelly Elmlinger of the United States competes in the women's 400m dash IT4/IT6 wheelchair race during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Cornelia Oosthuizen of Britain serves to Australia during their wheelchair bronze medal tennis match during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
