Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Sep 29, 2017 | 1:25am BST

Best of Invictus Games

Competitors from Britain and Australia compete during their semi final wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Competitors from Britain and Australia compete during their semi final wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Competitors from Britain and Australia compete during their semi final wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
1 / 30
Competitors from the United States and Denmark compete during their semi final wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Competitors from the United States and Denmark compete during their semi final wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
Competitors from the United States and Denmark compete during their semi final wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
2 / 30
Anthony McDaniel (L) of the United States gets knocked over by Michel Jensen of Denmark during their semi final wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Anthony McDaniel (L) of the United States gets knocked over by Michel Jensen of Denmark during their semi final wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Anthony McDaniel (L) of the United States gets knocked over by Michel Jensen of Denmark during their semi final wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
3 / 30
Prince Harry shares popcorn with a child while attending the Sitting Volleyball competition at the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Prince Harry shares popcorn with a child while attending the Sitting Volleyball competition at the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Prince Harry shares popcorn with a child while attending the Sitting Volleyball competition at the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
4 / 30
The Sitting Volleyball team from Georgia reacts as they score the final point to win the gold medal at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

The Sitting Volleyball team from Georgia reacts as they score the final point to win the gold medal at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
The Sitting Volleyball team from Georgia reacts as they score the final point to win the gold medal at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
5 / 30
Britain plays Denmark in a Sitting Volleyball competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Britain plays Denmark in a Sitting Volleyball competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Britain plays Denmark in a Sitting Volleyball competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
6 / 30
Nic Meunier of Canada embraces his girlfriend Amy Kante following his team's wheelchair rugby match against New Zealand. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Nic Meunier of Canada embraces his girlfriend Amy Kante following his team's wheelchair rugby match against New Zealand. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Nic Meunier of Canada embraces his girlfriend Amy Kante following his team's wheelchair rugby match against New Zealand. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
7 / 30
Cornelia Oosthuizen of Britain competes in the women's Handcycling IHB1/IHB2 Criterium Final. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Cornelia Oosthuizen of Britain competes in the women's Handcycling IHB1/IHB2 Criterium Final. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Cornelia Oosthuizen of Britain competes in the women's Handcycling IHB1/IHB2 Criterium Final. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
8 / 30
Competitors race off the starting line during the Handcycling IHB1 Criterium final. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Competitors race off the starting line during the Handcycling IHB1 Criterium final. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Competitors race off the starting line during the Handcycling IHB1 Criterium final. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
9 / 30
Thomas Stuber of Germany celebrates after being presented the bronze medal for the IRB1 cycling time trial during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thomas Stuber of Germany celebrates after being presented the bronze medal for the IRB1 cycling time trial during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Thomas Stuber of Germany celebrates after being presented the bronze medal for the IRB1 cycling time trial during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
10 / 30
The Sitting Volleyball team from Georgia reacts as they score the final point to win the gold medal. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

The Sitting Volleyball team from Georgia reacts as they score the final point to win the gold medal. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
The Sitting Volleyball team from Georgia reacts as they score the final point to win the gold medal. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
11 / 30
Players from New Zealand and Canada compete in their wheelchair rugby match during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Players from New Zealand and Canada compete in their wheelchair rugby match during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Players from New Zealand and Canada compete in their wheelchair rugby match during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
12 / 30
Britain's Prince Harry poses with gold medalist Julie Marcotte of Canada, silver medalist Lara Mastel of the United States, and bronze medalist Gabby Graves-Wake of the United States following the Women's Recumbent Bike IRECB1 Time Trial medal ceremony during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Britain's Prince Harry poses with gold medalist Julie Marcotte of Canada, silver medalist Lara Mastel of the United States, and bronze medalist Gabby Graves-Wake of the United States following the Women's Recumbent Bike IRECB1 Time Trial medal...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Britain's Prince Harry poses with gold medalist Julie Marcotte of Canada, silver medalist Lara Mastel of the United States, and bronze medalist Gabby Graves-Wake of the United States following the Women's Recumbent Bike IRECB1 Time Trial medal ceremony during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
13 / 30
A man competes in the Men's Road Cycling IRB3 Criterium final during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A man competes in the Men's Road Cycling IRB3 Criterium final during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A man competes in the Men's Road Cycling IRB3 Criterium final during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
14 / 30
Britain's Prince Harry hugs silver medalist Lara Mastel of the United States following the Women's Recumbent Bike IRECB1 Time Trial medal ceremony during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Britain's Prince Harry hugs silver medalist Lara Mastel of the United States following the Women's Recumbent Bike IRECB1 Time Trial medal ceremony during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Britain's Prince Harry hugs silver medalist Lara Mastel of the United States following the Women's Recumbent Bike IRECB1 Time Trial medal ceremony during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
15 / 30
Jesse Graham (C) of the United States competes in the men's IT5 200m final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Jesse Graham (C) of the United States competes in the men's IT5 200m final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Jesse Graham (C) of the United States competes in the men's IT5 200m final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
16 / 30
Britain's Prince Harry arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Britain's Prince Harry arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Britain's Prince Harry arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
17 / 30
Kirk Hughes and Cornelia Oosthuizen (R) of Britain celebrate defeating Australia to win their wheelchair bronze medal tennis match during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Kirk Hughes and Cornelia Oosthuizen (R) of Britain celebrate defeating Australia to win their wheelchair bronze medal tennis match during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Kirk Hughes and Cornelia Oosthuizen (R) of Britain celebrate defeating Australia to win their wheelchair bronze medal tennis match during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
18 / 30
Britain's Prince Harry poses with competitors from the women's 100m Dash IT1/IT2/IT3 after presenting the gold medal to Sarah Rudder (C) of the United States, the silver medal to Sabrina Daulaus of France, and the bronze medal to Christy Wise of the United States, during athletics the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Britain's Prince Harry poses with competitors from the women's 100m Dash IT1/IT2/IT3 after presenting the gold medal to Sarah Rudder (C) of the United States, the silver medal to Sabrina Daulaus of France, and the bronze medal to Christy Wise of the...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Britain's Prince Harry poses with competitors from the women's 100m Dash IT1/IT2/IT3 after presenting the gold medal to Sarah Rudder (C) of the United States, the silver medal to Sabrina Daulaus of France, and the bronze medal to Christy Wise of the United States, during athletics the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
19 / 30
Serhii Torchynskyy of Ukraine reacts as he competes in the men's IF4 Shotput final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Serhii Torchynskyy of Ukraine reacts as he competes in the men's IF4 Shotput final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Serhii Torchynskyy of Ukraine reacts as he competes in the men's IF4 Shotput final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
20 / 30
Sarah Rudder races to win the gold medal in the women's 100m dash IT1/IT2/IT3 during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Sarah Rudder races to win the gold medal in the women's 100m dash IT1/IT2/IT3 during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Sarah Rudder races to win the gold medal in the women's 100m dash IT1/IT2/IT3 during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
21 / 30
Kirk Hughes returns a shot in front of teammate Cornelia Oosthuizen (R) of Britain against Australia during their wheelchair bronze medal tennis match during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Kirk Hughes returns a shot in front of teammate Cornelia Oosthuizen (R) of Britain against Australia during their wheelchair bronze medal tennis match during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Kirk Hughes returns a shot in front of teammate Cornelia Oosthuizen (R) of Britain against Australia during their wheelchair bronze medal tennis match during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
22 / 30
Britain's Prince Harry hugs gold medal women's 100m dash IT1/IT2/IT3 winner Sarah Rudder of the United States during athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Britain's Prince Harry hugs gold medal women's 100m dash IT1/IT2/IT3 winner Sarah Rudder of the United States during athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Britain's Prince Harry hugs gold medal women's 100m dash IT1/IT2/IT3 winner Sarah Rudder of the United States during athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
23 / 30
Fadhil Razzaq of Iraq runs off the block to win gold in the Men's IT3 200m final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Fadhil Razzaq of Iraq runs off the block to win gold in the Men's IT3 200m final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Fadhil Razzaq of Iraq runs off the block to win gold in the Men's IT3 200m final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
24 / 30
Competitors take part in the men's 200m dash IT7 during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Competitors take part in the men's 200m dash IT7 during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Competitors take part in the men's 200m dash IT7 during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
25 / 30
Sarah Rudder of the United States comes off the start blocks to win gold in the women's IT1/IT2/IT3 200m final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Sarah Rudder of the United States comes off the start blocks to win gold in the women's IT1/IT2/IT3 200m final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Sarah Rudder of the United States comes off the start blocks to win gold in the women's IT1/IT2/IT3 200m final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
26 / 30
Britain's Prince Harry places a scarf on a Romanian spectator during athletics the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Britain's Prince Harry places a scarf on a Romanian spectator during athletics the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Britain's Prince Harry places a scarf on a Romanian spectator during athletics the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
27 / 30
Nate Bias of the United States competes his way to a gold medal in the men's IF4 Shotput final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Nate Bias of the United States competes his way to a gold medal in the men's IF4 Shotput final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Nate Bias of the United States competes his way to a gold medal in the men's IF4 Shotput final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
28 / 30
Kelly Elmlinger of the United States competes in the women's 400m dash IT4/IT6 wheelchair race during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Kelly Elmlinger of the United States competes in the women's 400m dash IT4/IT6 wheelchair race during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Kelly Elmlinger of the United States competes in the women's 400m dash IT4/IT6 wheelchair race during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
29 / 30
Cornelia Oosthuizen of Britain serves to Australia during their wheelchair bronze medal tennis match during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Cornelia Oosthuizen of Britain serves to Australia during their wheelchair bronze medal tennis match during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Cornelia Oosthuizen of Britain serves to Australia during their wheelchair bronze medal tennis match during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Puerto Rico devastated by Maria

Puerto Rico devastated by Maria

Next Slideshows

Puerto Rico devastated by Maria

Puerto Rico devastated by Maria

Hurricane Maria has devastated power and communications across the island.

28 Sep 2017
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Hundreds of Rohingya cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.

28 Sep 2017
Where the Rohingya once lived

Where the Rohingya once lived

Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

27 Sep 2017
Rohingya flee Myanmar violence

Rohingya flee Myanmar violence

Violence in Myanmar that began last month has forced more than 480,000 Rohingya to seek refuge in Bangladesh.

26 Sep 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast