Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jan 30, 2018 | 4:25pm GMT

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Michael Jackson performs at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Michael Jackson performs at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2009
Michael Jackson performs at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
1 / 20
Janet Jackson performs with Justin Timberlake during Super Bowl XXXVIII, 2004. Jackson's bare breast flash during the nationally televised game cost CBS a record $550,000 for violating indecency rules. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Janet Jackson performs with Justin Timberlake during Super Bowl XXXVIII, 2004. Jackson's bare breast flash during the nationally televised game cost CBS a record $550,000 for violating indecency rules. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Janet Jackson performs with Justin Timberlake during Super Bowl XXXVIII, 2004. Jackson's bare breast flash during the nationally televised game cost CBS a record $550,000 for violating indecency rules. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Close
2 / 20
Bruce Springsteen performs at Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Bruce Springsteen performs at Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2009
Bruce Springsteen performs at Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
3 / 20
The Rolling Stones perform at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Rolling Stones perform at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2006
The Rolling Stones perform at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 20
Beyonce and Destiny's Child perform at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Beyonce and Destiny's Child perform at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2013
Beyonce and Destiny's Child perform at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
5 / 20
Prince performs at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears in Miami, 2007. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Prince performs at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears in Miami, 2007. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2007
Prince performs at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears in Miami, 2007. REUTERS/Marc Serota
Close
6 / 20
Paul McCartney performs at Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Paul McCartney performs at Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
Paul McCartney performs at Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 20
Madonna performs at Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Madonna performs at Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2012
Madonna performs at Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 20
Aerosmith's Steve Tyler kisses Britney Spears at Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa, 2001. REUTERS/Files

Aerosmith's Steve Tyler kisses Britney Spears at Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa, 2001. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Aerosmith's Steve Tyler kisses Britney Spears at Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa, 2001. REUTERS/Files
Close
9 / 20
Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas performs with guitarist Slash at Super Bowl XLV between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas performs with guitarist Slash at Super Bowl XLV between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, February 07, 2011
Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas performs with guitarist Slash at Super Bowl XLV between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
10 / 20
Katy Perry performs at Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Katy Perry performs at Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Katy Perry performs at Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 20
Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who acknowledge the crowd at Super Bowl XLIV between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who acknowledge the crowd at Super Bowl XLIV between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2010
Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who acknowledge the crowd at Super Bowl XLIV between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
12 / 20
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform with Bruno Mars during Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, 2014. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform with Bruno Mars during Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, 2014. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2014
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform with Bruno Mars during Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, 2014. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 20
Tom Petty plays with his band The Heartbreakers during Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tom Petty plays with his band The Heartbreakers during Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2008
Tom Petty plays with his band The Heartbreakers during Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
14 / 20
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt and Sting perform during Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt and Sting perform during Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt and Sting perform during Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 20
Shania Twain performs at Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Shania Twain performs at Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
Shania Twain performs at Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 20
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform during Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform during Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform during Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 20
Michael Jackson performs at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Michael Jackson performs at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2009
Michael Jackson performs at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
18 / 20
Mick Jagger, Ron Wood and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Snyder

Mick Jagger, Ron Wood and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2006
Mick Jagger, Ron Wood and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Snyder
Close
19 / 20
Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zant perform at Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, 2009. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zant perform at Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, 2009. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2009
Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zant perform at Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, 2009. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Black Panther premiere

Black Panther premiere

Next Slideshows

Black Panther premiere

Black Panther premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of Marvel superhero movie "Black Panther" in Los Angeles.

30 Jan 2018
Best of the Grammys

Best of the Grammys

Memorable moments at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York.

29 Jan 2018
Grammy red carpet

Grammy red carpet

Fashion highlights from the Grammys.

29 Jan 2018
Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid.

26 Jan 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Rare 'super blue blood moon' eclipse

Rare 'super blue blood moon' eclipse

A unique total lunar eclipse occurs during a blue moon and supermoon.

Albania's ruined churches seek salvation

Albania's ruined churches seek salvation

Many old Albanian Orthodox churches and the art they contain lie in ruins due to decades of neglect but experts believe they could attract tourists if they are repaired.

Dreams on ice in Kenya

Dreams on ice in Kenya

Kenya's only ice hockey team, which practices on East Africa's only ice rink, has ambitions for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Yemen separatists capture Aden

Yemen separatists capture Aden

Southern Yemeni separatists take control of the port city of Aden after days of fighting.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Inside Guantanamo

Inside Guantanamo

A look inside the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base.

State of the Union

State of the Union

President Donald Trump delivers his annual address to Congress.

Driverless cars

Driverless cars

Inside the technology and testing of self-driving cars.

Paris under water

Paris under water

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast