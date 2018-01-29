Edition:
Best of the Grammys

Lady Gaga performs a medley. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
Kesha is embraced by fellow singers after they performed Praying. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cardi B and Bruno Mars perform Finesse. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kendrick Lamar performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee perform Despacito. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Elton John and Miley Cyrus perform Tiny Dancer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Little Big Town performs Better Man. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Childish Gambino performs Terrified. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Logic, Khalid and Alessia Cara perform 1-800-273-8255. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Alessia Cara poses with the Best New Artist award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

SZA performs Broken Clocks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sam Smith performs Pray. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jon Baptiste and Gary Clark Jr. perform a tribute to Chuck Berry and Fats Domino. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church perform Tears in Heaven during the in memoriam tribute. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Show host James Corden. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bruno Mars accepts the Grammy for record of the year for 24K Magic. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tony Bennett and John Legend present the award for best rap/sung performance to Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna for Humble. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U2's The Edge and Bono perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cardi B performs Finesse. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kesha is embraced by fellow singers after they performed Praying. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Katie Holmes introduces the Finesse performance. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pink performs Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Miley Cyrus backstage. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donnie Wahlberg and Hailee Steinfeld don cowboys hats as they present the award for best country album. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Shaggy performs with Sting. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rihanna performs Wild Thoughts. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Patti LuPone performs Don't Cry For Me Argentina in a salute to Andrew Lloyd Webber. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

DJ Khaled performs Wild Thoughts. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Alicia Keys backstage. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson present the award for best new artist. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kendrick Lamar accepts the best rap album Grammy for Damn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Elton John and Miley Cyrus embrace after performing Tiny Dancer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Dave Chappelle accepts the Grammy for best comedy album for The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas from presenter Trevor Noah. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bruno Mars accepts the Grammy for album of the year for 24K Magic. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Dave Chappelle poses with his Grammy for Best Comedy Album. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Kesha is joined by fellow singers as they perform Praying. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Music Educator Award winner Melissa Salguero. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Kesha is embraced after they performed Praying. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lady Gaga performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kendrick Lamar performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

