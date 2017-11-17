Best of the Latin Grammys
Luis Fonsi (L), Bomba Estereo and Victor Manuelle (rear) perform "Despacito" at the 18th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Person of the Year Alejandro Sanz embraces fans after performing a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pop duo Ha Ash perform "Adoro." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Flor De Toloache accepts the Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album for "Las Caras Lindas." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alejandro Fernandez performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Luis Fonsi and Erika Ender accept the Song of the Year award for "Despacito." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sebastian Yatra and Carlos Vives (L) perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lin-Manuel Miranda accepts the Presidents Merit Award as President & CEO of the Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences Gabriel Abaroa looks on. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Banda el Recodo perform with Lila Downs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Steve Aoki (L) and J Balvin perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Vicente Garcia (L) accepts the Best New Artist award from ChocoQuibTown. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mon Laferte performs "Amarrame." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bad Bunny performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dancers perform during the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ana Victoria (L) and Rosalia perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mon Laferte performs "Amarrame." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Logic (C), Alessia Cara and Juanes celebrate after performing. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
French Montana (L) and J Balvin perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Erike Ender holds the award for Song of the Year for "Despacito". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ruben Blades (wearing hat) accepts the Album of the Year award for "Salsa Big Band." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Diplo performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ayer y Hoy poses with their award for Best Banda Album for "Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizarraga". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Luis Fonsi (R) and Victor Manuelle performs "Despacito." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Luis Fonsi holds his awards for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Long Form Music Video for "Despacito" and Best Urban Fusion/Performance for "Despacito (Remix)". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
CNCO perform "Regaetton Lento." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Natalia Lafourcade holds the awards for Best Folk Album for "Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, Vol. 1)" and Best Long Form Music Video for "Musas, El Documental". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Nicky Jam performs "El Amante." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Vicente Garcia holds the awards for Best New Artist, Best Tropical Song for ""Bachata En Kingston" and Best Singer-Songwriter Album for "A La Mar". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Olga Tanon and Alexandre Pires present the Album of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
J Balvin, Bad Bunny, French Montana and Steve Aoki perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Camila Cabello speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ruben Blades performs "Arayne." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Flo Rida and Leslie Grace speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Maluma performs "Felcicies los 4." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sebastian Yatra performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host Roselyn Sanchez speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Residente accepts Best Urban Song award for "Somos Anormales." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Natalia Lafourcase performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Wilmer Valderrama and Alessia Cara present the song of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Residente performs "Hijos del canaveral." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Bambi Awards
Germany's Bambi Awards honor individuals in entertainment, literature, sports and politics.
Governors Awards red carpet
Style from the Governors Awards red carpet.
Best of CMA Awards
Highlights from the Country Music Association's annual awards in Nashville.
MORE IN PICTURES
Fiery protests in Greece
Protesters clash with police following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece.
Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster
Tesla debuts an electric heavy duty truck and new $200,000 sports car.
Delhi's toxic smog
A thick cloud of toxic smog 12 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.
Kenyan opposition leader returns
Kenyan police try to disperse supporters cheering a convoy carrying opposition leader Raila Odinga from the airport to central Nairobi.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Bambi Awards
Germany's Bambi Awards honor individuals in entertainment, literature, sports and politics.