Best of the Pyeongchang Olympics
Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland competes in the men's normal ski jumping final, February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada perform in the free dance final, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gold medalist Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway celebrates on the podium after winning the men's downhill, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Anna Duskova and Martin Bidar of Czech Republic in action during the pairs short program, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dom Parsons of Britain in action during men's skeleton training, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win in the women's halfpipe final, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Felipe Montoya of Spain performs in the men's short program, February 16, 2018. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Peter Penz and Georg Fischler of Austria celebrate after their run in men's double luge, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates with the U.S. flag after their win in the women's hockey gold medal match, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Former figure skater Yuna Kim of South Korea lights the cauldron during the opening ceremony, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Pita Taufatofua of Tonga carries the national flag during the opening ceremony, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany react after their performance in the pairs free skate final, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Marzhan Akzhigit of Kazakhstan in action in women's freestyle skiing aerials training, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Gold medallist Shaun White of the U.S. hugs a friend after competing in the men's snowboarding halfpipe finals, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Xu Mengtao of China crashes in the women's freestyle skiing aerials finals, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Emily Arthur of Australia after falling in her final run in the women's snowboarding halfpipe final, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan competes in the women's big air snowboarding qualifications, February 19, 2018. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Stina Nilsson of Sweden reacts after the women's cross-country sprint classic finals, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Lucas Mata, David Mari, Lachlan Reidy and Hayden Smith of Australia crash in men's 4-man bobsleigh training, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Alex Insam of Italy trains in men's large hill ski jumping, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Paul Berg of Germany competes with Lukas Pachner of Austria, Mick Dierdorff and Jonathan Cheever of the U.S. and Regino Hernandez of Spain in men's snowboard cross, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis of France perform in the ice dance short, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
General view of performers during the opening ceremony, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong attend the Winter Olympics opening ceremony, February 9, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS
A sticker is placed over Russia's coat of arms on the jacket of bronze medalist Olympic Athlete from Russia Alexander Bolshunov during the victory ceremony in the men's cross-country sprint classic finals, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
North Korea's cheer squad wave the unification flag during the women's preliminary round hockey match between Korea and Switzerland, February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Han Tianyu of China and Seo Yi-ra of South Korea crash in the men's 500m speed skating quarterfinal, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley
Simidele Adeagbo of Nigeria during her run in women's skeleton training, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Anastasia Bryzgalova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, trips over the stone in the mixed doubles curling bronze medal match, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Alex Ferreira of the U.S. trains in men's freestyle ski halfpipe, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Alina Zagitova, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, competes on her way to winning gold in the women's free skate, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Team USA players celebrate their win over Canada in the women's hockey gold medal match, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Sandor Liu Shaolin of Hungary and Ren Ziwei of China in action in the men's 500m speed skating finals, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Katrin Ofner of Austria, Sanna Luedi of Switzerland and Priscillia Annen of Switzerland compete in the women's ski cross finals, February TK, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Marcel Hirscher of Austria crashes in the men's slalom, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Nathan Chen of the U.S. performs in the men's skating short program, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains in the women's individual biathlon, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany react after the men's 2-man bobsleigh finals, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Gold medallist Sofia Goggia of Italy celebrates with the Italian flag during the flower ceremony for women's alpine skiing downhill, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
North Korean cheerleaders perform near the Medals Plaza, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Miho Takagi, Ayano Sato and Nana Takagi of Japan compete in women's team pursuit speed skating finals, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kaori Sakamoto of Japan reacts after her single skate short program, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley
Jessica Diggins of the U.S reacts after winning the women's team sprint free cross-country finals, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Kyle Mack of the U.S. competes in men's big air snowboarding qualifications, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Athletes compete in the women's bobsleigh final, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Linesman Miroslav Lhotsky breaks up a scuffle between Ales Kranjc of Slovenia and Tommy Kristiansen of Norway in the men's playoff hockey match, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Go Yamamoto of Japan reacts after the men's team 4 x 5 km Nordic combined final, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Gold medalists Shim Sukhee, Minjeong Choi, Kim Alang and Kim Yejin of South Korea on the podium after the women's 3000m speed skating, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Clemens Millauer of Austria in the snow in men's big air snowboarding qualifications, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Paal Golberg of Norway competes in men's cross-country sprint class, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
