Pictures | Tue Dec 19, 2017

Billabong Pipe Masters

Surfer Joel Parkinson competes during the Billabong Pipe Masters at the Banzai Pipeline in Pupukea on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Spectators at the Billabong Pipe Masters at the Banzai Pipeline in Pupukea on the island of Oahu. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfer Gabriel Medina launches from a wave. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfer Kelly Slater prepares for a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Spectators watch as Gabriel Medina competes. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfer Kelly Slater walks from the water after his heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfers Julian Wilson and Caio Ibelli. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfer Italo Ferreira after finishing his heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfer John John Florence walks to the water before a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfer John John Florence before a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfer John John Florence during a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfer John John Florence. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Spectators cheer for John John Florence. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
A woman collects shells on the beach during the competition. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfer Gabriel Medina competes. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
A spectator holds up a Brazilian flag as Gabriel Medina of Brazil competes. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Jeremy Flores competes in the finals. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfer John John Florence during a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfer Kanoa Igarashi prepares for his heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
World Champion John John Florence celebrates after clinching the title. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
World Champion John John Florence at the end of competition. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
World Champion John John Florence celebrates after clinching the title. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
