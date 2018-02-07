Edition:
Pictures | Wed Feb 7, 2018 | 5:45pm GMT

Black Panther portraits

Cast member Lupita Nyong'o poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Black Panther" in Beverly Hills, California. Nyong'o plays Nakia. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Cast member Winston Duke who plays M'Baku. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Cast member Letitia Wright who plays Shuri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Director Ryan Coogler. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Cast member Danai Gurira who plays Okoye. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Cast member Andy Serkis who plays Ulysses Klaue. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
