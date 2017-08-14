Edition:
Blazes burn across Greece

Black smoke rises behind a house as a wildfire burns near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Black smoke rises behind a house as a wildfire burns near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Black smoke rises behind a house as a wildfire burns near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A firefighting airplane makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A firefighting airplane makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A firefighting airplane makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Two men and a dog on a motorbike flee a wildfire burning near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Two men and a dog on a motorbike flee a wildfire burning near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Two men and a dog on a motorbike flee a wildfire burning near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Chinook helicopter makes a water drop during a wildfire as a local holding a watering can stands among burned trees in Athens, Greece, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Chinook helicopter makes a water drop during a wildfire as a local holding a watering can stands among burned trees in Athens, Greece, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
A Chinook helicopter makes a water drop during a wildfire as a local holding a watering can stands among burned trees in Athens, Greece, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Locals try to extinguish a fire as a wildfire burns near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Locals try to extinguish a fire as a wildfire burns near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Locals try to extinguish a fire as a wildfire burns near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A burned house is seen following a wildfire near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A burned house is seen following a wildfire near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A burned house is seen following a wildfire near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece, August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece, August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece, August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People try to extinguish fire as a wildfire burns near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

People try to extinguish fire as a wildfire burns near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
People try to extinguish fire as a wildfire burns near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People stand on the roof of their home as a wildfire burns near the village of Kalamos, Greece August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

People stand on the roof of their home as a wildfire burns near the village of Kalamos, Greece August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
People stand on the roof of their home as a wildfire burns near the village of Kalamos, Greece August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Smoke rises from burned trees during a wildfire near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Smoke rises from burned trees during a wildfire near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Smoke rises from burned trees during a wildfire near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A firefighter operates as an airplane flies over during a wildfire near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A firefighter operates as an airplane flies over during a wildfire near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A firefighter operates as an airplane flies over during a wildfire near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Firefighters are silhouetted as they try to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Firefighters are silhouetted as they try to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Firefighters are silhouetted as they try to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A roadside shrine is seen burned during a wildfire near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A roadside shrine is seen burned during a wildfire near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A roadside shrine is seen burned during a wildfire near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A local holds a hose as he tries to extinguish flames blazing in the yard of a house during a wildfire at the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A local holds a hose as he tries to extinguish flames blazing in the yard of a house during a wildfire at the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
A local holds a hose as he tries to extinguish flames blazing in the yard of a house during a wildfire at the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire during a wildfire near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire during a wildfire near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire during a wildfire near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Trucks move on a road surrounded with burned trees as a wildfire burns near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Trucks move on a road surrounded with burned trees as a wildfire burns near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Trucks move on a road surrounded with burned trees as a wildfire burns near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
