Britain votes
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, and Labour Party candidate Emily Thornberry gesture at a counting centre for Britain's general election in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Tim Farron, leader of Britain's Liberal Democrat Party, and his wife Rosemary (not pictured) arrive at a counting centre during Britain's election in Kendal. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Supporters of Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, stand outside a counting centre for Britain�s general election in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Stephen Kinnock of the Labour Party poses with his father Neil Kinnock, and his wife Denmark's former Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt at the count for his seat in Britain's general election in Aberavon, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Sharon Hodgson of the Labour Party smiles next to Conservative Party candidate Jonathan Gullis after winning the seat of Washington and Sunderland West at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Sunderland. REUTERS/Ed Sykes
Paul Nuttal, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party arrives at the counting centre for Britain's general election, in Boston. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd attends the count for her seat at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Hastings. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, reacts at a counting centre for Britain�s general election in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip arrive at the count centre for her seat for the general election in Maidenhead. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Patrons watch the results for Britain's election in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Ballots are tallied at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Boston. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Members of The Official Monster Raving Loony Party react as votes are counted for Britain's election in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Labour Party candidate for Boston and Skegness Paul Kenny shows off his cufflinks at at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Boston. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A ballot box is rushed into the counting centre for Britain's general election in Sunderland. REUTERS/Ed Sykes
ETX Capital traders react as they watch the results for Britain's election in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Ballots are counted at a counting centre for Britain�s general election in Maidenhead. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Police stand guard as votes are counted for Britain's election in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Ballot boxes arrive for counting, at a counting centre for Britain's general election, in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt
Ballots are counted at a counting centre for Britain�s general election in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Party activists observe ballots being tallied at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Hastings. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
ETX Capital traders react as they watch the results for Britain's election in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Nuns leave after voting at a polling station in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A voter leaves a polling station in Garthorpe. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Jeremy Corbyn leaves after voting at a polling station in Islington, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave a polling station in Sonning. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Two women wait to vote outside a polling station in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The Fox and Hounds public house is used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common, Watlington. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, waves after voting in Glasgow. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Tim Farron, leader of Britain's Liberal Democrat Party, arrives at a polling station in Kendal. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A police officer stands on duty outside a polling station in Tower Hamlets, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Sophie Cook, the Labour Party candidate for East Worthing & Shoreham, a transgender candidate to stand for Parliament, arrives to vote in Hove. REUTERS/Adam Holt
Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A schoolboy walks past a polling station in Romford, east London. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
