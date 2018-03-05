Burst pipes leave Londoners without water

People are seen reflected in a puddle as they wait in a queue with empty trolleys to collect bottled water after mains supplies to homes were cut off following bad weather, in Balham, south London. Thousands of residents across the British capital...more

People are seen reflected in a puddle as they wait in a queue with empty trolleys to collect bottled water after mains supplies to homes were cut off following bad weather, in Balham, south London. Thousands of residents across the British capital were left without water after pipes burst as normal weather conditions returned following a cold snap. REUTERS/Toby Melville

