Burst pipes leave Londoners without water
People are seen reflected in a puddle as they wait in a queue with empty trolleys to collect bottled water after mains supplies to homes were cut off following bad weather, in Balham, south London. Thousands of residents across the British capital...more
Local residents collect bottled water distributed by Thames Water after mains supplies to homes were cut off following bad weather, in Balham, south London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Thames Water worker places water bottles into a shopping trolley as others queue after mains supplies to homes were cut off following bad weather, in Balham, south London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A lorry unloads bottled water distributed by Thames Water after mains supplies to homes were cut off following bad weather, in Balham. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man uses a children's buggy to collect bottled water from a distribution point at a supermarket after mains supplies to houses were cut off following adverse weather in Balham in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People collect bottled water distributed by Thames Water after mains supplies to homes were cut off following bad weather, in Balham. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Thames Water operative fills up a car boot for distribution of bottled water in Hampstead. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Local residents collect bottled water distributed by Thames Water after mains supplies to homes were cut off following bad weather, in Balham. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Thames Water operative views pallets of bottled water for distribution in Hampstead. REUTERS/Toby Melville
