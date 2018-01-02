Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jan 2, 2018 | 11:25pm GMT

California goes to pot

Customers buy recreational marijuana at the MedMen store in West Hollywood. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
Marijuana is displayed for sale at the MedMen store in West Hollywood. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
A customer browses marijuana products for sale at the MedMen store in West Hollywood. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
Customers queue for recreational marijuana outside the MedMen store in West Hollywood. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
A customer browses screens displaying recreational marijuana products for sale at the MedMen store in West Hollywood. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
A woman holds marijuana for sale at the MedMen store in West Hollywood. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
Marijuana edibles are displayed for sale at the MedMen store in West Hollywood. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
Eron Silverstein, 51, (R) shops for marijuana at the MedMen store in West Hollywood. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
Marijuana products are displayed for sale at the MedMen store in West Hollywood. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
Customers purchase marijuana at Harborside, one of California's largest and oldest dispensaries of medical marijuana, on the first day of legalized recreational marijuana sales in Oakland. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
People wait in line at Harborside on the first day of legalized recreational marijuana sales in California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Andrew DeAngelo (L) and his brother Steve DeAngelo (R), co-founders of Harborside, celebrate after a ceremonial ribbon cutting. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Marijuana for sale at Harborside. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
A customer waits at the counter to purchase marijuana as others wait in line at Harborside, in Oakland. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
An employee hugs a customer as others wait in line at Harborside. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
A Harborside employee finds marijuana for a customer. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Employees behind the counter at Harborside. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Different strains of marijuana for sale at Harborside. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
A couple poses behind a cardboard Instagram frame while waiting in line at Harborside. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Employees prepare to open at Harborside on the first day of legalized recreational marijuana in California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Steve DeAngelo (C) makes the first legal recreational marijuana sale to Henry Wykowski at Harborside, in Oakland. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Michael Sherman purchases marijuana at Harborside. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
A customer peers at different marijuana strains in a glass case at Harborside. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Marijuana for sale at Harborside. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
