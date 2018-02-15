Canada's indigenous warriors fight for their culture
Members of the First Nation Indigenous Warriors (FNIW) patrol Winnipeg's North End in Manitoba, Canada. The FNIW was formed in early 2017 in the North End neighborhood of Winnipeg, Canada, where much of the city's indigenous population lives. It has...more
A member of the American Indian Movement (AIM) patrols the Main Street drag in Winnipeg. AIM and the First Nations Indigenous Warriors patrol the area together on weekends in the hopes that their presence will prevent crime and inspire others in the...more
Alex Munroe (R), one of the cofounders of the FNIW, is seen at his home in Winnipeg's North End. "We're trying to claim back our streets, our land, and we can only do that if we rise up together as a group," says Munroe. "We're not drunks, we're not...more
People take part in a smudging ceremony organized by the First Nations Indigenous Warriors and the American Indian Movement on the Cote First Nation, near the town of Kamsack, Saskatchewan. Smudging is a common practice among some indigenous peoples...more
People take part in a smudging ceremony organized by the First Nations Indigenous Warriors and the American Indian Movement on the Cote First Nation, near the town of Kamsack, Saskatchewan. In March, FNIW and another group held protests at a downtown...more
People take part in a smudging ceremony organized by the First Nations Indigenous Warriors and the American Indian Movement on the Cote First Nation, near the town of Kamsack, Saskatchewan. "We are a small group, but people are slowly noticing the...more
A boy plays on a broken-down RV on the Cote First Nation, near the town of Kamsack, Saskatchewan. Canada's First Nations and other indigenous people -- the Metis and Inuit -- struggle with the legacy of Canada's colonial policies, which include...more
People gather around a fire on the campground set up by the First Nations Indigenous Warriors (FNIW) and the American Indian Movement (AIM) on the Cote First Nation, near the town of Kamsack, Saskatchewan. For over 130 years, Canada operated a...more
Lisa Delaronde (R), one of the founders of FNIW, is seen with other warriors at her home before they head out on patrol in Winnipeg's North End. "I've witnessed a lot of crime here, a lot of drug activity, a lot of gang activity, prostitution," says...more
Joe Whitehawk (L) and Lloyd Shingoose are seen at their home in Cote First Nation, where their sister died from an overdose a few months ago, in Cote First Nation, near the town of Kamsack, Saskatchewan. In rural northern areas of Manitoba and...more
Denby Shingoose (L), founder of the Indigenous Warriors: A Youth Warrior Society, holds a flag as Stanley Cote, another founder, sits beside him in Cote First Nation, near the town of Kamsack, Saskatchewan. "Our people are killing themselves, and we...more
Children from the Cote First Nation sit at the campground set up by the the FNIW and the AIM on the Cote First Nation. Troy Keshane, 21, joined the Youth Warrior Society after meeting members of FNIW while they were patrolling in Winnipeg one night....more
People gather on the campground set up by the FNIW and the AIM on the Cote First Nation. "We're seeing a transformation happening as indigenous peoples become aware of their culture, aware of their history," says Jim Silver, a professor of urban and...more
Members of the FNIW set up a tent at their campground in Cote First Nation. REUTERS/Zachary Prong
Thomas Whitehawk of the Cote First Nation participates in a drumming circle at the campground in Cote First Nation. REUTERS/Zachary Prong
Lawrence Quezance of the Cote First Nation fights back tears as he talks about his opiate addiction and recent HIV diagnosis at the campground set up by the FNIW and the AIM on Cote First Nation. REUTERS/Zachary Prong
Trey Delaronde (front), a member of the First Nation Indigenous Warriors, has his hair braided by his girlfriend, Bethany Jenelle, a member of the American Indian Movement, on the Cote First Nation. REUTERS/Zachary Prong
Trey Delaronde kisses his girlfriend Bethany Jenelle. REUTERS/Zachary Prong
Tron Friday, 21, of the Cote First Nation, looks for crayfish. In recent years Tron has lost several friends to either suicide or drug and alcohol related deaths. He knew nothing of the First Nations Indigenous Warriors but decided to become a member...more
Tron Friday rests by a bonfire on Cote First Nation. REUTERS/Zachary Prong
Stanley Cote, founder of the Indigenous Warriors: A Youth Warrior Society, stands outside his mother's house on the Cote First Nation Reserve. "All these suicides are going on in our community, these overdoses, these murders. Everyone seems to be...more
A passerby watches as Stanley Cote talks to his audience on Facebook Live while he patrols Cote First Nation. REUTERS/Zachary Prong
Stanley Cote (back), founder of the Indigenous Warriors: A Youth Warrior Society, performs a smudging ceremony on Laverne Quezance on the campground in Cote First Nation. REUTERS/Zachary Prong
An abandoned barn stands on Cote First Nation. REUTERS/Zachary Prong
Vernon Musqua of the Cote First Nation poses for a photograph inside his car. REUTERS/Zachary Prong
Boarded-up houses stand on the Cote First Nation. REUTERS/Zachary Prong
Melvin Moar, a member of the American Indian Movement, smokes just before heading out on patrol with other members of the AIM and the FNIW in Winnipeg. REUTERS/Zachary Prong
Stanley Cote, a member of the First Nation Indigenous Warriors and founder of Indigenous Warriors: A Youth Warrior Society, patrols the Parker Wetlands in Winnipeg. REUTERS/Zachary Prong
