Car hits pedestrians in Melbourne
Australian police stand near a crashed vehicle after they arrested the driver of a vehicle that had ploughed into pedestrians at a crowded intersection near the Flinders Street train station in central Melbourne. REUTERS/Luis Ascui
A police officer detains a suspect following the car incident. An Australian man of Afghan descent with a history of mental health issues drove a car into Christmas shoppers in the city of Melbourne on Thursday, injuring 19 people, but police said...more
Police and emergency services attend to the scene of an incident involving a vehicle on Flinders Street. NINE NETWORK/Reuters TV via REUTERS
Police officers detain a suspected man following the car incident at Flinders St station in Melbourne. Twitter / @LACHLANVE/via REUTERS
Police and emergency services attend to the scene of an incident involving a vehicle on Flinders Street, as seen from Swanson Street, in Melbourne, Australia December 21, 2017. NINE NETWORK/Reuters TV via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE...more
Police and emergency services attend to the scene of an incident involving a vehicle on Flinders Street. NINE NETWORK/Reuters TV via REUTERS
Police and emergency services attend to the scene of an incident involving a vehicle on Flinders Street. NINE NETWORK/Reuters TV via REUTERS
Emergency services attend to injured people at the in Flinders St station in Melbourne. Lutania Karyadi/via REUTERS
Emergency services attend to injured people at the in Flinders St station. Lutania Karyadi/via REUTERS
A man sits at the scene of an incident involving a vehicle ploughing into pedestrians at a crowded intersection near the Flinders Street train station. AAP/Joe Castro via REUTERS
Police and emergency services attend to the scene of an incident involving a vehicle on Flinders Street. NINE NETWORK/Reuters TV via REUTERS
Police and emergency services attend to the scene of an incident involving a vehicle on Flinders Street. NINE NETWORK/Reuters TV via REUTERS
Police and emergency services attend to the scene of an incident involving a vehicle on Flinders Street. NINE NETWORK/Reuters TV via REUTERS
A damaged vehicle is seen at the scene of an incident on Flinders Street. AAP/Joe Castro via REUTERS
Australian police and paramedics are seen near the place where they arrested the driver of a vehicle that had ploughed into pedestrians at a crowded intersection near the Flinders Street train station. REUTERS/Luis Ascui
Members of the public stand behind police tape after Australian police arrested the driver of a vehicle that ploughed into pedestrians. REUTERS/Melanie Burton
