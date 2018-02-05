Carnival around the world

A reveller dresses in a leaf costume during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain January 29, 2018, alongside bell-wearing dancers known as Joaldunak who perform a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring....more

A reveller dresses in a leaf costume during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain January 29, 2018, alongside bell-wearing dancers known as Joaldunak who perform a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring. REUTERS/Vincent West TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

