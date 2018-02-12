Edition:
Mon Feb 12, 2018

Carnival in Brazil's jungle

A member of the "Bloco Bambas da Folia" group poses for photo during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Pacaja, around the islands near the city of Cameta, Brazil February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A member of the "Bloco Real Folia" group looks on during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Jaituba, around the islands near the city of Cameta. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Members of the "Bloco Real Folia" group dance on a boat during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Jaituba, around the islands near the city of Cameta. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Members of the "Bloco Ultima Hora" group are seen during the Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colourful boats navigate the river Tentem, around the islands near the city of Cameta. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A member of the "Bloco Ultima Hora" group gets off a boat during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Tentem, around the islands near the city of Cameta. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A member of the "Bloco Real Folia" group uses a piece of mirror during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Jaituba, around the islands near the city of Cameta. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Members of the "Bloco Bambas da Folia" group are seen during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Pacaja, around the islands near the city of Cameta. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Members of the "Bloco Bambas da Folia" group are seen inside a canoe during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Pacaja�, around the islands near the city of Cameta. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Members of the "Bloco Real Folia" group dance on a boat during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Jaituba, around the islands near the city of Cameta. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A member of the "Bloco Real Folia" group smiles inside her house during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Jaituba, around the islands near the city of Cameta. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A member of the "Bloco Real Folia" group is seen descending stairs during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Jaituba, around the islands near the city of Cameta. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A member of the "Bloco Ultima Hora" group takes a selfie during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Tentem, around the islands near the city of Cameta. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A member of the "Bloco Ultima Hora" group walks above a palafitte during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Tentem, around the islands near the city of Cameta. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Members of the "Bloco Ultima Hora" group are seen inside a house during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Tentem, around the islands near the city of Cameta. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A member of the "Bloco Bambas da Folia" group is pictured with a parrot during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Pacaja, around the islands near the city of Cameta. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A member of the "Bloco Ultima Hora" group is seen inside a house during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Tentem, around the islands near the city of Cameta. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A member of the "Bloco Bambas da Folia" group smiles during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Pacaja, around the islands near the city of Cameta. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Members of the "Bloco Bambas da Folia" group are seen during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Pacaja, around the islands near the city of Cameta. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A member of the "Bloco Bambas da Folia" group puts on make-up during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Pacaja, around the islands near the city of Cameta. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A member of the "Bloco Real Folia" group is seen inside her house during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Jaituba, around the islands near the city of Cameta. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

