Pictures | Mon Jan 29, 2018 | 6:30pm GMT

Carnival in Venice

Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
A masked reveller poses during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
A masked reveller poses during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Dancers from South Korea perform during the Carnival in Saint Mark square in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
A masked reveller poses during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Fire-eaters perform during the opening ceremony of the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
A masked reveller poses during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
A tightrope walker performs during the opening ceremony of the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
A masked reveller poses during the Carnival in Venice, Italy REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
