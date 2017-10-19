Celebrating Diwali
A girl plays with firecrackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during Diwali at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A woman decorates her house on the eve of Diwali in a slum in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People light lamps as they make a formation of a peace symbol on the eve of Diwali in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man holds a firecracker while celebrating Diwali in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees light candles at a Gurdwara, or Sikh temple, during celebrations to mark Bandi Chhorh Divas, which coincides with Diwali in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A young Hindu priest attempts to crawl under a cow during a religious ceremony celebrating the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A vendor shows decorative items to customers at his stall on the eve of Diwali in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali festival at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organized by local residents as part of Diwali in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Students pose after lighting oil lamps around a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made from colored powders and flower petals outside their hostel to celebrate Diwali in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Children wear illuminated shoes during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A girl plays with firecracker on the eve of Diwali in a slum in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Dancers perform a traditional Indian dance during Diwali celebrations in Trafalgar Square, central London, Britain. REUTERS/Tolga Akmen
A man lights a firecracker while celebrating Diwali in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Participants light earthen oil lamps on the banks of the Sarayu river in an attempt to enter the Guinness World Records for the largest display of oil lamps during Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya, India. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Dancers perform a traditional Indian dance during Diwali celebrations in Trafalgar Square, central London, Britain. REUTERS/Tolga Akmen
A woman unloads marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers, before selling them to the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man puts lights in an alley the eve of Diwali in a slum in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
