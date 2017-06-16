Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, smiles as she stands in front of a makeshift photo booth in her family's backyard ahead of a graduation celebration and Iftar feast...more

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, smiles as she stands in front of a makeshift photo booth in her family's backyard ahead of a graduation celebration and Iftar feast during Ramadan in Bayonne, New Jersey, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Close