Pictures | Mon Nov 6, 2017 | 7:55pm GMT

Chaotic migrant rescue in Libya

A migrant arrives at a naval base after he was rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

