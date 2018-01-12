Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jan 12, 2018 | 5:05pm GMT

Clashes in Athens

Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 12
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 12
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 12
Protesters flee tear gas as they clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters flee tear gas as they clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Protesters flee tear gas as they clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 12
A protester from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME rests during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A protester from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME rests during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
A protester from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME rests during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 12
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 12
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 12
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 12
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 12
Protesters from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME shout slogans during a demonstration against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME shout slogans during a demonstration against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Protesters from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME shout slogans during a demonstration against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 12
An elderly protester from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME takes part in a demonstration against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An elderly protester from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME takes part in a demonstration against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
An elderly protester from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME takes part in a demonstration against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 12
Protesters from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME shout slogans during a demonstration against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME shout slogans during a demonstration against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Protesters from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME shout slogans during a demonstration against planned government reforms in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Next Slideshows

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.

12 Jan 2018
Venezuela's empty shelves

Venezuela's empty shelves

Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.

12 Jan 2018
Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

Rescue boats resume their search in choppy waters for any survivors from the stricken Iranian oil tanker that collided with a freight ship and burst into...

12 Jan 2018
Critics Choice Awards red carpet

Critics Choice Awards red carpet

Style from the Critics Choice red carpet.

12 Jan 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Mudslides hit Southern California

Mudslides hit Southern California

Rescue personnel continued searching for victims where mudslides slammed into homes, covered highways and swept away vehicles.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Dakar Rally 2018

Dakar Rally 2018

Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.

Japan's

Japan's "Virtual Currency Girls"

Japan's newest idol group wear cryptocurrency-themed masks.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.

Venezuela's empty shelves

Venezuela's empty shelves

Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.

Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

Rescue boats resume their search in choppy waters for any survivors from the stricken Iranian oil tanker that collided with a freight ship and burst into flames.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast