Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jul 20, 2017 | 5:21pm BST

Classic car rally in Austrian Alps

Participants drive their cars during the Ennstal Classic oldtimer rally on the road to Soelkpass, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Participants drive their cars during the Ennstal Classic oldtimer rally on the road to Soelkpass, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Participants drive their cars during the Ennstal Classic oldtimer rally on the road to Soelkpass, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
1 / 17
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
2 / 17
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
3 / 17
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
4 / 17
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
5 / 17
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
6 / 17
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
7 / 17
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
8 / 17
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
9 / 17
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
10 / 17
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
11 / 17
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
12 / 17
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
13 / 17
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
14 / 17
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
15 / 17
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
16 / 17
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

Next Slideshows

Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

A team of Afghan girls competed in an academic robotics competition in the United States after American officials agreed to allow them to enter the country...

19 Jul 2017
When politicians fight

When politicians fight

Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.

18 Jul 2017
Counting of the swans

Counting of the swans

Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to...

17 Jul 2017
Cambodian temple joins UNESCO list

Cambodian temple joins UNESCO list

Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest," an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, is listed as a UNESCO world heritage site.

17 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast