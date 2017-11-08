Cleaning up the Niger Delta

Plastic containers used in the crude oil cleanup, are seen at the Bodo site in Rivers State, Nigeria. Unlike clean-up operations run routinely by oil giant Royal Dutch Shell, this one is backed by local communities and teams of scientists who will...more

Plastic containers used in the crude oil cleanup, are seen at the Bodo site in Rivers State, Nigeria. Unlike clean-up operations run routinely by oil giant Royal Dutch Shell, this one is backed by local communities and teams of scientists who will take samples of water, mud and soil in each area to measure progress and determine the best cleaning method. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

