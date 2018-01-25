Edition:
Cloned creatures

Chinese scientists have cloned monkeys using the same technique that produced Dolly the sheep two decades ago, breaking a technical barrier that could open the door to copying humans. Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua, two identical long-tailed macaques, seen here January 20, 2018, were born eight and six weeks ago, making them the first primates -- the order of mammals that includes monkeys, apes and humans -- to be cloned from a non-embryonic cell. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
The world's first clone of an adult animal, Dolly the sheep, bleats during a photocall at the Roslin Institute in Edinburgh, Scotland January 4, 2002. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell

Cloned piglets from a single donor pig rest at a pig farm in Shenzhen, China August 23, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Bernann McKinney from the U.S. holds one of five cloned puppies, the offspring of her late bull terrier Booger, upon her first meeting with them at the Seoul National University Hospital for Animals in Seoul August 5, 2008. RNL Bio, a South Korean company dedicated to the development of stem cell therapeutics and the commercialization of dog cloning technology, successfully cloned McKinney's pet dog and commenced worldwide dog cloning services. Five clones, named Booger Bernann, Booger Ra, Booger Lee, Booger Hong and Booger Park, were born from two surrogate mother dogs on July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Stem cell scientist Hwang Woo-suk (R) and Gyeonggi province governor Kim Moon-su (2nd R) hold a cloned coyote during a donation ceremony at a wildlife protection centre in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, October 17, 2011. Hwang donated eight coyotes that he and his research team at the Sooam Biotech Research Foundation cloned to help the endangered species, to the Gyeonggi provincial government, local media reported. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Pieraz-Cryozootech-Stallion, a 48-day-old cloned foal, runs in a field outside Cremona, Italy, April 14, 2005. Pieraz-Cryozootech-Stallion was born February 25, 2005 from the genes of castrated endurance champion Pieraz, an Arab stallion. The genetics companies LTR-CIZ and Cryzootech say that it is the first clone reproduced for the purposes of making a breeding animal from a sterile animal. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca

Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat walks inside its enclosure at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, east of Srinagar March 15, 2012. Noori, which weighed 1.3 kg (2.9 lb) at birth on March 9, 2012, is the world's first cloned Pashmina goat, said Dr. Riaz Ahmad Shah, who heads the project at SKUAST. Pashmina goats, which grow a thick warm fleece, survive on grass in Ladakh where temperatures plunge to as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

A cloned fluorescent dog Ruppy (R), a 17-month-old beagle, and her three-month-old puppy are seen at Seoul National University's College of Veterinary Medicine in Seoul May 13, 2009. The puppy is one of "2nd generation Ruppies", offspring of "Ruppy", the world's first transgenic dogs which carry fluorescent genes. Scientists took a fluorescent protein, much like that produced by some sea anemones, and inserted it into the cell of a beagle. The name "Ruppy" is a combination of the words "Ruby" and "Puppy", and the offsprings of such dogs will possess the same fluorescent gene as their mothers. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

The world's first cloned camel, Injaz (front), is seen at the Camel Reproduction Centre in Dubai, April 15, 2009. The female camel calf was born on April 8, created from cells harvested from the ovary of an adult female camel that were grown in culture before being frozen in liquid nitrogen. REUTERS/Khalifa Al Yousef

A coyote cloned by South Korean stem cell scientist Hwang Woo-suk and his team is pictured on a farm at a wildlife protection centre in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Cloned goats are displayed at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park in China January 30, 2003. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Snuppy (C), the world's first dog cloned from adult cells by somatic nuclear cell transfer, and four cloned puppies pose for a photograph with researchers at Seoul National University's College of Veterinary Medicine in Seoul, South Korea, July 1, 2008. REUTERS/Ben Weller

Two cloned kittens Tabouli and Baba Ganoush (L) are shown with the cat they were cloned from, Tahini (R), at the Cat Show New York, October 9, 2004. The two kittens were born in June 2004 and are a project of Genetic Savings & Clone Inc., which clones pets for owners. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

The first animal to be cloned in Africa, a healthy Holstein heifer called Futi, makes its debut May 7, 2003. Futi was born in the northwest province in South Africa on April 19, 2003, and was grown using genetic material from a single cell taken from the ear of a donor cow, which was inserted into an unfertilized cow egg, and later implanted into a recipient cow. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Prometea (L), the world's first cloned horse, and its mother Stella Cometa eat grass in the grounds of the Laboratory of Reproductive Technology in Cremona, northern Italy, August 7, 2003. Italian scientists said they have created the world's first cloned horse from an adult cell of a horse that gave birth to her genetic twin. Prometea weighed in at 36 kgs (80 lbs) when she was born during a natural delivery on May 28, 2003 after a normal, full-term pregnancy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The world's first-ever cloned cat, called "CC," is seen at seven weeks old with Allie, her surrogate mother, December 22, 2001. The kitten is the first successful product of a program aimed at letting people clone their beloved pets at Texas A&M University in College Station. REUTERS/Stringer

Narcotic-sniffing dogs look out from an enclosure at a training centre of the Korea Customs Service (KCS) in Incheon, west of Seoul, April 24, 2008. The puppies, which were born in October and November of 2007, are clones of a Labrador retriever named Chase. The dogs have been in training almost since birth and show strong signs of possessing the genes necessary to combat narcotics trafficking, KCS said. REUTERS/Lee Ji-yeon

Twin baby monkeys born from cloned embryos clutch each other at the Oregon Regional Primate Research Center in Beaverton, Oregon March 4, 2005. The procedure used to produce the monkeys last year, nuclear embryo transfer, confirms that genetically identical twin monkeys can be reproduced. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Seoul National University's professor Lee Byung-chun (C) and his researchers show three genetically identical Afghan hound clones, named Bona (L), Hope and Peace (R) during a photo opportunity at the university in Seoul, South Korea December 18, 2006. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

