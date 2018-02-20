Edition:
Pictures | Tue Feb 20, 2018

Cobra Gold military exercises

A U.S. Marine drinks the blood of a cobra during a jungle survival exercise as part of the "Cobra Gold 2018" (CG18) joint military exercise, at a military base in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
A Thai Navy instructor demonstrates how to catch a snake during a jungle survival exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
A Thai Navy instructor holds up snakes during a jungle survival exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
A U.S. Marine smiles as blood from a cobra drips from his mouth. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
South Korean marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
An U.S. Marine directs a hovercraft onto the beach as they participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
South Korean marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
South Korean marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
An U.S. Marine participates in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
U.S. Marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
A U.S. Marine inflates a cobra skin after removing its entrails during a jungle survival exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
A U.S. Marine eats a gecko during a jungle survival exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
U.S. Marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
Soldiers attend the opening ceremony of Cobra Gold. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
U.S. Marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
A South Korea marine eats local vegetables during a jungle survival exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
U.S. Marines hold a millipede during a jungle survival exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
U.S. Marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
U.S. Marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
U.S. Marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
