Pictures | Mon Nov 20, 2017 | 4:15pm GMT

Couple tie knot across U.S.-Mexico border

U.S. resident Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to visit along the U.S.-Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
1 / 17
Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug and converse along the Mexico and U.S border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
2 / 17
Brian Houston arrives to marry Evelia Reyes as Reyes' daughter Alexis looks on when U.S. Border patrol agents opened a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families short visits visit at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
3 / 17
Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to visit along the U.S.-Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
4 / 17
Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to visit along the U.S.-Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
5 / 17
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug and converse along the Mexico and U.S border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
6 / 17
A family embraces as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to embrace along the U.S. Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
7 / 17
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug and talk along the Mexico and U.S border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
8 / 17
A mother and son embrace as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to embrace along the U.S. Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
9 / 17
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug and converse along the Mexico and U.S border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
10 / 17
A family embraces as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to embrace along the U.S. Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
11 / 17
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug and converse along the Mexico and U.S border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
12 / 17
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug and converse along the Mexico and U.S border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
13 / 17
A family embraces as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to embrace along the U.S. Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
14 / 17
A member of the U.S. Border patrol agent watches as she open a single gate to allow families to hug and converse along the Mexico and U.S border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
15 / 17
A family member waves as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to embrace along the U.S. Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
16 / 17
A family embraces as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to embrace along the U.S. Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
17 / 17
