Pictures | Tue Nov 14, 2017 | 10:25pm GMT

Crisis at Manus Island detention center

An undated image released November 13, 2017 shows detainees staging a protest inside the compound at the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea. Refugee Action Coalition/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Workers dismantle structures in Lombrum detention camp on Manus island, Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Bouchani/Social Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Dismantled objects lie on the ground at the asylum seekers detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Dismantled rubbish bins lie on the ground at the asylum seekers detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Asylum seekers build a makeshift fence with fabric, at a detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 11, 2017
Authorities work at dismantling a makeshift water catchment tent at a detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Mostafa/Social Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 11, 2017
Water leaks from a damaged water tank at Lombrum detention camp on Manus island, Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Bouchani/Social Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
An undated image released November 1, 2017 shows an empty building inside the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea. Australian Greens Senator Nick McKim/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Workers dismantle structures in Lombrum detention camp on Manus island, Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Bouchani/Social Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Dismantled objects lie on the ground at the asylum seekers detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Buses are seen lined up outside Lombrum detention camp on Manus island, Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Bouchani/Social Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Asylum seekers protest on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Asylum seekers react to the PNG court decision on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
An undated image released on November 1, 2017 shows detainees fixing a perimeter fence at the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea. Refugee Action Coalition/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
An undated image released on November 1, 2017 shows electricity generators being removed from the compounds at the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea. Refugee Action Coalition/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Asylum seekers modify a man-made well at a detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Abdul Aziz Adam/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Asylum seekers are seen at a detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Abdul Aziz Adam/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Asylum seekers protest on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Asylum seekers protest on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Asylum seekers protest on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
