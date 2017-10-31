Edition:
United Kingdom
Tue Oct 31, 2017

Dance demonstration

Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, performs during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Ballet dancers perform during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Ballet dancers perform during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio De Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, concentrates prior to her presentation during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Ballet dancers perform during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio De Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, concentrates prior to her presentation during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Ballet dancers perform during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio De Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, performs during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio De Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, concentrates prior to her presentation during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio De Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, greets a musician after her presentation during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio De Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, concentrates prior to her presentation during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio De Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, concentrates prior to her presentation during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

