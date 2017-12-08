Day of rage
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of...more
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of...more
An Israeli policeman aims his weapon as his comrades detain a Palestinian during scuffles at Damascus Gate after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of...more
A Palestinian protester reacts during clashes with Israeli troops as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City....more
A Palestinian protester is seen as smoke rises from burning tires during clashes with Israeli troops as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish...more
An Israeli border policeman reacts as he fires towards Palestinian protesters during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of...more
Worshippers wave a Palestinian flag after Friday prayers on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's...more
A Palestinian protester hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the...more
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian man during scuffles at Damascus Gate after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's...more
Worshippers chant as they hold Palestinian flags after Friday prayers on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald...more
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian man at Damascus Gate after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital....more
Palestinian protesters react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the border with Israel in the east of...more
Israeli border policemen and Palestinians scuffle after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Worshippers pray during Friday prayers on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem...more
Demonstrators take part in a protest as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in the West Bank city of Nablus. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Israeli border policemen and a Palestinian youth scuffle after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester moves a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near...more
A Palestinian protester uses a sling shot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement...more
Next Slideshows
World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision
President Donald Trump reversed decades of U.S. policy and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Women say 'Me Too'
Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit in October.
MORE IN PICTURES
Thousands flee California wildfires
Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Winter is coming
First snowfalls around the world as winter approaches.
Pictures of the year: Conflict
Our top conflict photos from the past year.
Tattooed women of Turkey
When Ayse Yusufoglu was a girl, she and her friends in southeast Turkey tried to win the hearts of young men in their village using breast milk and soot to tattoo themselves.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Pictures of the year: Fashion
Our top fashion photos from the past year.