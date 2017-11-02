An activist with her face painted to look like the popular Mexican figure "Catrina" holds a cross as she takes part in a march against femicide during the Day of the Dead in Mexico City, Mexico. The word on the cross read: "No one more"....more

An activist with her face painted to look like the popular Mexican figure "Catrina" holds a cross as she takes part in a march against femicide during the Day of the Dead in Mexico City, Mexico. The word on the cross read: "No one more". REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

