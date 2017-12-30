Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Dec 30, 2017 | 12:25am GMT

Deadly fire in the Bronx

Windows of burned apartments are seen after a fire in a building in Bronx. Twelve people, including four children, are dead after the deadliest fire in New York City since 1990. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Windows of burned apartments are seen after a fire in a building in Bronx. Twelve people, including four children, are dead after the deadliest fire in New York City since 1990. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
Windows of burned apartments are seen after a fire in a building in Bronx. Twelve people, including four children, are dead after the deadliest fire in New York City since 1990. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
1 / 20
Fire Department of New York personnel work on the scene. A 3-year-old boy playing with the burners on a kitchen stove started the fire, city officials said on Friday. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Fire Department of New York personnel work on the scene. A 3-year-old boy playing with the burners on a kitchen stove started the fire, city officials said on Friday. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
Fire Department of New York personnel work on the scene. A 3-year-old boy playing with the burners on a kitchen stove started the fire, city officials said on Friday. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
2 / 20
People react near the scene. Children aged 1, 2 and 7 as well as a boy whose age was unknown died, along with four men and four women, according to the New York Police Department. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People react near the scene. Children aged 1, 2 and 7 as well as a boy whose age was unknown died, along with four men and four women, according to the New York Police Department. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
People react near the scene. Children aged 1, 2 and 7 as well as a boy whose age was unknown died, along with four men and four women, according to the New York Police Department. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
3 / 20
Fire Department of New York personnel work on the scene. Authorities said firefighters rescued 12 people from the building and four people were in the hospital in critical condition. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Fire Department of New York personnel work on the scene. Authorities said firefighters rescued 12 people from the building and four people were in the hospital in critical condition. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
Fire Department of New York personnel work on the scene. Authorities said firefighters rescued 12 people from the building and four people were in the hospital in critical condition. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
4 / 20
FDNY personnel on the scene. More than 160 firefighters responded to the four-alarm blaze, the first arriving about 3 minutes after emergency calls came in. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

FDNY personnel on the scene. More than 160 firefighters responded to the four-alarm blaze, the first arriving about 3 minutes after emergency calls came in. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
FDNY personnel on the scene. More than 160 firefighters responded to the four-alarm blaze, the first arriving about 3 minutes after emergency calls came in. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
5 / 20
FDNY personnel work on the scene. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

FDNY personnel work on the scene. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
FDNY personnel work on the scene. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 20
Evacuees wear blankets. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Evacuees wear blankets. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
Evacuees wear blankets. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
7 / 20
FDNY personnel on the scene. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

FDNY personnel on the scene. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
FDNY personnel on the scene. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
8 / 20
NYPD officers and FDNY personnel on the scene. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NYPD officers and FDNY personnel on the scene. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
NYPD officers and FDNY personnel on the scene. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 20
NYPD officers stand guard during an evacuation following the fire. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

NYPD officers stand guard during an evacuation following the fire. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
NYPD officers stand guard during an evacuation following the fire. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
10 / 20
NYPD officers on the scene. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

NYPD officers on the scene. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
NYPD officers on the scene. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
11 / 20
FDNY personnel. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

FDNY personnel. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
FDNY personnel. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
12 / 20
NYPD officers. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

NYPD officers. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
NYPD officers. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
13 / 20
NYPD and FDNY on the scene. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NYPD and FDNY on the scene. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
NYPD and FDNY on the scene. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
14 / 20
FDNY personnel. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

FDNY personnel. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
FDNY personnel. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
15 / 20
Fire Department of New York personnel work on the scene. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Fire Department of New York personnel work on the scene. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
Fire Department of New York personnel work on the scene. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
16 / 20
FDNY on the scene. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

FDNY on the scene. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
FDNY on the scene. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
17 / 20
FDNY personnel on the scene. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

FDNY personnel on the scene. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
FDNY personnel on the scene. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
18 / 20
New York Police Department officers stand guard during an evacuation following the fire. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

New York Police Department officers stand guard during an evacuation following the fire. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
New York Police Department officers stand guard during an evacuation following the fire. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
19 / 20
FDNY personnel on the scene. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

FDNY personnel on the scene. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
FDNY personnel on the scene. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Trump spends holidays at Mar-a-Lago

Trump spends holidays at Mar-a-Lago

Next Slideshows

Trump spends holidays at Mar-a-Lago

Trump spends holidays at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump and his family spend Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

30 Dec 2017
Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

29 Dec 2017
Pictures of the year: Conflict

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Our top conflict photos from the past year.

29 Dec 2017
Our most popular Instagram photos

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

29 Dec 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Ringing in 2018

Ringing in 2018

Revelers around the world turn out to celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome 2018.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Houston after Harvey

Houston after Harvey

Months after the heaviest recorded rainfall in U.S. history, residents are still rebuilding their lives.

Trump spends holidays at Mar-a-Lago

Trump spends holidays at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump and his family spend Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Our top conflict photos from the past year.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Clashes continue between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast