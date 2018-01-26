Deadly hospital fire in South Korea
Firefighters rescue a patient from a hospital in Miryang, South Korea. Flames and toxic smoke swept through the hospital on Friday, killing at least 37 people and injuring more than 140. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
Smoke rises from a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS
Firefighters put out a fire at a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS
A patient is rescued from a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS
Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
A firefighter looks around at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS
A patient is rescued from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS
People look at a list of casualties near a burnt hospital in Miryang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Firefighters examine a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS
Firefighters walks out of a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
A firefighter stands on debris at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS
Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
A firefighter stands on debris at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS
A rescued patient is wheeled to an ambulance in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS
A police investigator examines a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS
A police investigator examines a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS
An investigator talks on his phone next to a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Rio de Janeiro's drug war
Brazilian soldiers pour into Rio de Janeiro's Rocinha slum in a bid to quell drug-related violence.
North Korean athletes arrive in South
North Korea's ice hockey team arrives in South Korea to form a unified women's team with their southern counterparts at next month's Winter Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Carnival in Venice
Masked revelers take part in the Venetian Carnival.
Best of the Grammys
Memorable moments at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York.
Thousands homeless after Kenya slum fire
A fire in Nairobi's Kijiji slum has left around 6,000 residents homeless, according to local media.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
Korean hockey diplomacy
North and South Korean hockey players will form a unified women's team at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Grammy red carpet
Fashion highlights from the Grammys.
Paris under water
Parts of Paris are submerged as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.